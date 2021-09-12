Bernardo Silva scores, Manchester City takes revenge on Leicester and touches Premier League leaders

Manchester City beat Leicester, away from home, by 1-0, thanks to a goal by Bernardo Silva, in the 17th minute of the second half, this Saturday (11), in the fourth round of the Premier League.

The victory was a ‘change’ after the Leicester having won the Community Shield, the Super Cup of England, at the beginning of the month of August.

The match started a thousand per hour with Schmeichel making a great save with Gabriel Jesus’ header and, in the next move, in a fulminating counterattack, Leicester didn’t open the scoring by very little with Maddison. In this bid, Ederson cut his mouth and had to be attended to on the lawn.

Despite the scare suffered, Guardiola’s team had the best chances of the first stage. With the high lines, the visitors imposed their style, but stopped with the strong marking of the defensive duo and the great performance of Schmeichel, which stopped the actions of Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Ferrán Torres.

In the second half, the tone of the confrontation was exactly the same, but with Leicester scaring a little more on the counterattacks. Barnes hit the crossbar with a beautiful header and Vardy had a goal disallowed for offside after shooting and leaving City’s defense on the ground in the invalidated move.

City’s pressure on the ball starting to take effect. Until Cancelo hit from outside the area, the ball swerved in defense and fell to Bernardo Silva, who sent it to the net. Leicester felt the visitors’ goal too much.

Unable to come out on the attack with danger, Brendan Rodgers’ team was cornered and at the mercy of City’s counterattack, which came to dominate even more the confrontation. With no other option but to go on the attack, Leicester had Iheanacho and Lookman, and almost reached a draw if it wasn’t for Ederson’s great departure after a face-to-face play.

The pair entered the field well and gave hope to Leicester, who created two good chances, but stopped at Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. In the end, a fundamental victory for City, which once again touched the edge of the competition in the fight for the second championship.

Championship situation

The victory places City in second place, one point less than the leader Manchester United. Leicester are in 10th with six points.

It went well: Bernardo Silva

Quoted to leave Manchester City, midfielder Bernardo Silva was the point out of the curve of the team against Leicester. Incisive and dribbling, the Portuguese was fundamental for Guardiola’s team to overcome Leicester’s strong marking. It was also the goal that opened the way for City’s victory.

It was bad: Maddison

Charged with connecting the defense to Vardy, Maddison barely caught the ball against City. Open on the right side at times, the attacking midfielder was overwhelmed in marking and had no space to lead the home team’s attacking force. He ended up being replaced by Ihenacho in the second half.

upcoming games

Leicester City faces the napoli, in England, on September 16th, by the UEFA Europa League. Manchester City face the RB Leipzig, on the 15th, by the UEFA Champions League.

Datasheet

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard (Evans), Bertrand; Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Barnes (Lookman); Vardy, Maddison (Iheanacho). Technician: Brendan Rodgers.

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Rubens Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Gabriel Jesus (Fernandinho), Grealish, Ferrán Torres (Sterling). Technician: Pep Guardiola