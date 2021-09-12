Besides Willian, Sylvinho loses Jô, Renato Augusto and 3 more against Atlético-GO; half returns after 11 months

The new shirt 10 was prevented by Anvisa from entering the field and increases the list of embezzlements; the coach will have to work on the starting lineup

O Corinthians back to the field early this Sunday night (12) and the coach Sylvinho will have to last minute change plans for the duel with Atlético-GO, at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia. The expectation at Timão was for the debut of Willian, what is it “barred” by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to enter the field. The team will still have other important casualties before the Dragon.

Last Saturday (11), the Anvisa released a note stating that Willian should be in quarantine, with a duration of 14 days and, therefore, it could not act on the weekend. An inspector from the Goiânia Health Surveillance even went to the Corinthians delegation’s hotel, without being able to speak to the player, who recently returned from English football.

In addition to Willian, Timão lives with other casualties. the defender Gil received the third yellow card in the last game and is suspended. For midfield, Corinthians will not have luan and Renato Augusto, with thigh problems. In the same sector, Adson remains in transition after trauma to the left leg.

In the attack, the embezzlement is due to jo, released to deal with private matters. New in the related list is Gustavo Mantuan. After almost 11 months, the midfielder returns to compose the delegation. In October 2020, the young man, in action for the Brazilian Under-20 team, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Related to Atlético-GO x Corinthians:

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli;

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton;

defenders: Belezi, João Victor and Raul Gustavo;

midfielders: Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier;

attackers: Gustavo Silva, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes.

THE likely escalation do Timão for the match in Goiânia, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), has: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Gabriel Pereira. With an eye on the next games, Cássio, Cantillo, Gabriel, João Victor and Roni are hanging with two yellow cards.