blackout and rationing threaten economy

The need to save energy to avoid new blackouts like those that happened in 2001 will affect the Brazilian economy. If the government has to adopt rationing, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) runs the risk of decreasing in size next year, according to projections by economists.

Even without rationing, the measures already adopted by the government to save energy in the midst of the most severe drought in 91 years are already increasing costs for companies. This fuels inflation and, as a result, should lead the Central Bank to accelerate the rise in interest rates, according to economists. For them, this combination has an even more negative effect: hindering the recovery of employment in the country.

Why Energy Affects Economy?

Energy is one of the most important inputs in an economy. It’s also one of the main costs of every business — from the neighborhood bakery or beauty salon to the big steel mill or mining company. Without electricity, companies cannot produce.

Measures that affect energy supply always impact the economy. Energy is a production input. Without power, the machines won’t turn on.

Sillas de Souza Cezar, professor of economics at FAAP (Faculdade Armando Alvares Penteado)

lower GDP in 2001

Brazil already had to ration energy. And the economy suffered. In 2001, the Brazilian GDP ended the year with an increase of 1.4%, but this performance could have been better if the economy had not retracted by 0.2% during the rationing, which began in July 2001 and only ended. in February 2002.

In the first quarter of 2001, the level of reservoirs in Brazil was 34%. Today, the most important subsystem in the country, the Southeast-Midwest, has only 19.6% of capacity, while the South subsystem has only 25.8%.

In the accounts of economists at Credit Suisse, Brazil should close the year with only 12% of the reservoirs, already considering the measures adopted by the government to avoid rationing.

As hydroelectric energy accounts for 65% of the national electricity system, it is only with the return of rain and the recomposition of reservoirs that the country will be able to completely discard rationing.

Retraction of 0.1% in GDP in 2022

The economy team at Genial Investimentos, headed by chief economist José Márcio Camargo, calculates the possibility of Brazil having energy rationing at 30%. And, if that happens, the Brazilian GDP may close 2022 with a negative variation.

Our GDP forecast for 2022 is for growth of 1.9%. However, we estimate that for every 1% reduction in energy consumption through rationing, GDP should contract between 0.15 and 0.2 percentage points. In other words, projecting a 10% rationing scenario for 12 months, we estimate that the GDP performance in 2022 would be between 0.4% and -0.1%.

José Márcio Camargo, Eduardo Ferman and Yihao Lin, from Genial Investimentos

Impact may be greater in some sectors

In the accounts of the chief economist of Credit Suisse, Solange Srour, made with the economist of the bank Lucas Vilela, a reduction in energy consumption of 5% could cause a reduction in GDP growth of 0.6 percentage point in 2022. that this impact may be greater, depending on the sector of the economy.

In 2001, for example, GDP fell by 0.2% during rationing, but the public services sector declined much more (13.5%), while large energy-consuming companies -such as steelmakers- registered a retraction of up to 4% .

At the moment, Credit Suisse economists are still projecting a 1.5% GDP growth in 2022. But if there is a 5% cut in energy supply and consumption, the Brazilian economy could then have a drop of 0, 1%.

The main risk at the moment is the hydrological crisis. The decline in reservoir levels to the lowest level in 91 years has pushed energy prices up and increased the risk of power shortages in certain regions and major blackouts.

Solange Srour and Lucas Vilela, Credit Suisse

Inflation and interest already on the rise

Economists claim that even without rationing, the drought that threatens the country’s energy supply is already affecting the economy. Among the government’s measures is the creation of new price bands for electricity, which impacts the costs of all activities.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, stated that the energy problem has an impact on inflation.

The weapon that the Central Bank has to control inflation is to raise interest rates.

For the economist at Genial Investimentos, there is already an impact of tariff flags on price indices, with the annual IPCA reaching almost 10%.

“Our assessment is that the Central Bank will set the Selic rate at 8% at the end of the year, with an upward trend. A rate at this level contributes to the economic slowdown in 2022”, says José Márcio Camargo.

Inflation and interest hinder employment

Inflation and higher interest rates hit the economy on the business side and on the consumer side. In both cases, they hinder job creation, economists say.

Only measures to avoid rationing are already reverberating in the labor market. The more expensive energy already weighs more on families’ pockets and, by the way, reduces consumption. This lower consumption ends up hitting the productive sector, which is less encouraged to open new jobs.

Juliana Inhasz, economist and professor at Insper

The Insper economist says that the impact of the energy crisis on work is more serious and could occur just as the unemployment rate starts to show signs of stability, after months of worsening until reaching record levels.

Rationing is less worse than blackout

According to the founding partner and director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE), Adriano Pires, the government should have rationed earlier, at the beginning of the dry period, in the first half of the year. For him, PhD in Industrial Economics from the Paris XIII University and Master in Energy Planning from COPPE/UFRJ, the risk of blackout is present.

We have levels of reservoirs never seen before. We don’t know how our plants will work with these water levels. Furthermore, our hydroelectric plants are old. We may have mud entering the turbines. We are already at risk of having blackouts at times of peak consumption.

Adriano Pires, founding partner and director of CBIE

The expert points out that solar and wind energy cannot meet demand during peak hours. So, the country’s electrical system depends entirely on hydroelectric and thermal power plants at these times.

The problem of blackouts, highlights the professor from Faap Silles de Souza Cezar, is that they take away the planning capacity of companies and consumers.