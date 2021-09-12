Bodies, wreckage and horror: read the text from September 11th published in Folha in 2001 – 11/09/2021 – World

The attacks of September 11, 2001, which complete 20 years, left deep marks in the USA.

In New York alone, 2,606 people died in attacks on the World Trade Center. The editorial director of sheet, Sérgio Dávila, was a correspondent for the newspaper in the city and saw up close the damage caused by the terrorist action. Read an article published in the print edition of sheet on September 12, 2001.

The bridge connecting the two World Trade Center towers is 10 meters away, lying on the ground over two police cars and four fire trucks. It gave way when the first tower hit the ground. Two nurses carry a stretcher with a firefighter’s corps. He’s beheaded.

Protected by a mask I got from one of the firefighters, I was able to get past three police roadblocks and am a few steps from the back of what was left of the structures of the two towers. The air is filled with a mixture of white powder and black smoke. It’s noon, the sun is shining bright, but next to the World Trade Center it’s dark as night.

In addition to the suffocating air and heat emanating from the two burning buildings, there is an unpleasant, sweet burning smell that turns the stomach. The noise of fire alarms from neighboring buildings, all going off, joins the alarms of cars that were not completely burned and the sirens of ambulances and vehicles that managed to escape the second collapse.

Disorder

There is no apparent order. Police officers arrive, singly or in pairs, and shout orders, which are modified by the fire chief, who overrides the FBI agents. Amidst the confusion, nurses, paramedics and volunteers don’t know what to do.

They’re the ones left, the third wave of the rescue. The first one was almost completely buried by the first collapse. Part of the second, which was sent to try to rescue the first, is under the rubble of the second collapse. The third is firefighters who were off duty, retired nurses, police officers from other parts of the city, agents more used to working behind desks, medical and nursing students.

From time to time, everyone looks at each other in alarm: one of the gas pipes that still resists in the structure of the buildings explodes, making a noise unpleasantly similar to that of the bombs a few minutes ago. Sniffer dogs begin to bark and scour rocks for bodies.

first landslide

the office of sheet in New York is about 15 blocks from the explosion site, both on the southern island of Manhattan in New York. Since I heard the first sirens and helicopter noises, I took to the streets trying to get to the World Trade Center.

In a matter of minutes, the subway service was interrupted. Soon the streets were invaded by people, who took taxis and buses, already stopped by traffic. The solution was to walk. Going down Third Avenue, the first scare: one of the two towers that had been there, in plain sight, collapses in a cloud of dust.

No noise, no change. The stores are still working, the cinema box office still sells tickets. Until the first news starts to arrive by word of mouth. Indeed, the tower collapsed. Queues begin to form at the few public telephones that still work. The first screams.

Everyone tries in vain to talk on cell phones, which are out of order. A couple crosses the street running and crying. Two friends embrace with tears in their eyes. A lady puts her hands to her head and asks, “Why? Why?”. Frightened groups are forming on the corners.

At the height of Fifth Avenue, with a more complete view of the remaining tower, I get the second fright. It’s like a car crash. A dull, dry noise, a few screams. A silence. And then the run in the streets, the despair, the panic. The second tower has just collapsed, there, for all to see, in a new cloud of dust.

I make it to the back of what yesterday morning was the tallest building in town. The setting is war. Every building within a three-block radius has suffered at least some shake. Some are still at risk of collapse.

A few steps from one of the entrances to the building’s second tower, a pay phone had its hook torn off. On top of the device, a small bag with some leftover marijuana. On the ground, near one of the burned cars, a trampled policeman’s hat keeps company with two boots destroyed in a pool of blood.

Around 13:00, with the fire apparently under control and with no prospects for new landslides, a new wave of rescue, the fourth of the day, begins to arrive. There are dozens of men, who walk together pulling more dust from the ground, in an image that recalls the Old West.

Battalions of volunteers, firefighters, doctors and police began to approach the building in blocks to check for survivors. But there is not. Within minutes, stretchers begin to be removed. They are crushed bodies, mostly police and firefighters, covered in white dust and blood.

At that moment, I’m kicked out of the place.