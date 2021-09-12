Bolsonaro says changes in timeframe will end agribusiness

On a visit to an agribusiness fair in Rio Grande do Sul this Saturday (11/9), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) once again stated that a new interpretation of the demarcation of indigenous lands in Brazil by the Supreme Court (STF) will represent the end of agribusiness.

For weeks, the court has been discussing the repercussions of the temporal framework thesis, an interpretation defended by ruralists and groups interested in the economic exploitation of indigenous lands that restrict the constitutional rights of native peoples. According to the thesis, these populations would only have the right to land if they were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of the promulgation of the Federal Constitution.

“We have a problem ahead that has to be resolved: the Supreme Court is once again discussing a date different from the one fixed a short time ago, known as the time frame. If Minister Fachin’s proposal succeeds, it will be proposed to demarcate new indigenous areas that are equivalent to an entire Southeast region. In other words, the end of agribusiness. Simply that, nothing more than that,” said Bolsonaro.

The speech took place over lunch at the home of the Federation of Agriculture of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Farsul), inside the Assis Brasil Exhibition Park, in Esteio (RS), metropolitan region of Porto Alegre, where Bolsonaro visited the 44th fair Expointer. The statements were broadcast by TV Brasil.

Indigenous leaders from all over the country have been camped in Brasília for weeks to follow the debate and protest against the thesis of the time frame and illegal mining. This week, the Supreme Court’s review was again postponed.

The federal government is in favor of the time frame thesis. President Jair Bolsonaro has said on other occasions that if the Supreme Court changes its interpretation, Brazilian agriculture will be made impossible.

In his speech, after receiving the Farroupilha Merit Medal, the highest honor of the Gaucho Legislative Assembly, Bolsonaro also praised agribusiness and one of the presidents of the dictatorship.

“Agribusiness is doing well. It started back there with our president Emílio Garrastazu Médici when he put Alisson Paulinelli in agriculture and the revolution started there and soon after we invaded the Midwest. Midwest today that is a mark in the rural production of our country.”

“Our government’s job, first and foremost, is not to get in the way. It is a government that does not make it difficult to sell facilities. We left the field completely free, we chose an exceptional person to head the Ministry of Agriculture”, he continued.

On the first trip made after the speeches on 7 September and the note in which he backed off from the attacks, Bolsonaro avoided direct attacks on the STF and defended that all powers must be respected.

“It’s not time to say whether this or that Power was victorious, the victory has to belong to the Brazilian people, it has to be yours, because then we can live in harmony and dream of a Brazil that is really much better than the one we received in January 2019.”

Understand the time frame

In 2013, the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) accepted the time frame thesis by granting the Santa Catarina Environmental Institute (former Foundation for Technological Support to the Environment – ​​Fatma) repossession of an area that it is part of the Sassafras Biological Reserve, where the Ibirama LaKlãnõ Indigenous Land is located. The Xokleng, Guarani and Kaingang peoples live there.

In 2019, the STF gave the status of “general repercussion” to the process, which means that the decision taken in this case will serve as a guideline for the federal management and all instances of Justice with regard to demarcation procedures. The agenda is considered the judgment of the century for indigenous peoples.

The STF judges an appeal from the National Indian Foundation (Funai) that questions the decision of the TRF-4.

The case began to be judged on June 11, but was interrupted when Minister Alexandre de Moraes asked for a view. The rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, this week cast his vote against the demarcation of the time frame.

According to Fachin, “the constitutional protection of the original rights over the lands that (indigenous people) traditionally occupy is independent of the existence of a time frame on October 5, 1988 (date of enactment of the Constitution) as there is no basis for the establishment of any time frame ”.

The discussion should continue in court next Wednesday (15/9), with the continuation of the vote of the second minister to manifest himself, Kassio Nunes Marques.