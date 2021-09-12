Bolsonaro says that blocking the time frame for indigenous land is the end of agribusiness, but he avoids attacking STF – 11/09/2021 – Power

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Saturday (11) that any decision by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) against the timeframe for demarcating indigenous lands could represent the “end of agribusiness” in the country.

The case is being heard by the court. Minister Edson Fachin this week presented his vote against the thesis defended by the President of the Republic.

Despite the demand on this topic at an event in Esteio (RS), Bolsonaro avoided attacks on STF ministers, as he did in an escalation of coup speeches until the acts of September 7th. On Thursday (9), he published a note with a change of tone, preaching harmony between the Powers.

The president’s speech was broadcast on TV Brasil, but made during a closed lunch at Farsul (Federation of Agriculture of the State of Rio Grande do Sul), inside the Assis Brasil Exhibition Park, in Esteio (RS), Porto metropolitan region Alegre, where Bolsonaro paid a quick visit to the Expointer fair, this Saturday (11).

The discussion came to the STF after the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region), where lawsuits from the three states of the southern region are being filed, imposed a defeat on the xokleng community, from the Laklãnõ Xokleng Indigenous Land, in the north of Santa Catarina, using the time frame thesis. Fachin is the rapporteur of the process.

“We have a problem ahead that has to be resolved. The Supreme goes back to discussing a date different from the one fixed a short time ago, known as the time frame. If Minister Fachin’s proposal succeeds, we will have to… Or rather, the demarcation of new indigenous areas will be proposed, equivalent to an entire Southeast region. In other words, it’s the end of agribusiness, just that, nothing more than that,” said the president.

The discussion should continue in court next Wednesday (15), with the continuation of the vote of the second minister to manifest himself, Kassio Nunes Marques. The time frame defines that only indigenous lands occupied until 1988, the year of the Constitution, be recognized.

Earlier this month, the AGU (Attorney General’s Office) of the Bolsonaro government argued that a decision by the STF against the recognition of the time frame could generate legal uncertainty, disrespecting the court’s own precedents on the subject.

The president also praised agribusiness, cited the government of Emílio Médici, a military man and one of the presidents of the dictatorship, and what he called the invasion of the Midwest, a region that is currently highlighted in the country’s agricultural scene.

“Our government’s job, first and foremost, is not to get in the way. It is a government that does not make it difficult to sell facilities. We left the field completely free, we chose an exceptional person to be in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture”, he said, praising the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina.

In the speech, after receiving the Farroupilha Merit Medal, the highest honor of the Gaucho Legislative Assembly, the president spoke about the three powers, but avoided attacks on the STF, as he did in speeches during demonstrations by supporters last Tuesday.

Bolsonaro said he can’t do things at the speed that many want, but that he is slowly directing the country’s future and urged them to believe that he is doing what he can.

“On September 7th, I was just one of the crowd. I had the opportunity to use the word twice and felt the warmth of our population, felt the real reasons why these people took to the streets. First of all, it was to really say that you don’t accept setbacks,” he said, to applause.

“The people want respect for the Constitution from everyone, and above all, they know that they cannot always put aside the defense and struggle for our freedom, the greatest good that a country can have.”

Bolsonaro arrived at the fairgrounds shortly before 11:00 am, accompanied by allies, such as minister Onyx Lorenzoni, Senator Luiz Carlos Heinze (PP-RS), former Senator Magno Malta and son Carlos Bolsonaro.

Another ally, federal deputy Bibo Nunes (PSL-RS) published a photo on social media, inside the presidential plane, where Bolsonaro and Carlos appear relaxed in the background. At the fair, the Rio de Janeiro councilor posed for photos with supporters, but did not speak to the press.

Without a mask, wearing a yellow coat with the Banco do Brasil logo, the president greeted supporters, also posed for photos and heard shouts of “myth” wherever he went. He did not respond to questions from journalists about his conversation with Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Malta, a long-time ally, quickly stopped to speak with journalists about the note signed by Bolsonaro on Thursday, in which the president appeared to retreat from attacks made at the holiday demonstrations.

“Brave. He took a jump without a parachute over a cliff, not caring about popularity, not to make the Brazil they wanted him to do, to show the destroyed Brazil to the world. He jumped off the cliff. He is Brazilian, Brazilian patriot, Jair Bolsonaro”, he stated.

Asked about the criticism suffered by Bolsonaro, by supporters, after the publication, Malta praised the government of Michel Temer (MDB). The former president was called in to help build the text.

“God uses the ungodly to bless the righteous. When God wants to bless, he uses anyone. And Temer, if it weren’t for his personal life, his personal problems, his two years would have been the best in the history of Brazil”.

Bolsonaro had already passed through Expointer in the middle of the 2018 election campaign, like other presidential candidates, but this was his first return. Last year, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the fair was held virtually.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), did not participate in this Saturday’s agenda. In addition to competing in the tucanas’ caucuses to be the party’s candidate for Planalto next year, Leite, who supported Bolsonaro in 2018, is now critical of the current president.

“It was a mistake to put Bolsonaro in power. It’s increasingly clear that it’s a mistake to keep it there,” he wrote on Twitter last Tuesday.

The governor was at Expointer, alongside the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, the day before Bolsonaro’s visit. The president was received by the vice-governor and secretary of public security of Rio Grande do Sul, Ranolfo Vieira Júnior.