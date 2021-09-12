Bolsonaro: things were done wrong in the pandemic

President Jair Bolsonaro again criticized on Saturday, 11, measures to restrict the movement of people implemented by governors to curb the spread of Covid-19. The representative stated that the federal government acted correctly in managing the pandemic.

“Some things were done wrongly, not by our government, in dealing with the pandemic,” Bolsonaro said. “We never support lockdown, restrictive measures, measures such as curfews, among others. The population had to work.”

In a ceremony in which he received the Farroupilha Medal of Merit, in Esteio (RS), the president once again criticized the performance of governors and mayors in the pandemic. “Today we know what some, who claim to defend life, can do to our population,” said Bolsonaro.

The president defended respect for the Federal Constitution, highlighting article 5, which deals with rights such as coming and going and freedom of worship. According to Bolsonaro, the problems caused by the pandemic in 2020 made part of the population interested in politics.

“We still live in a bit troubled times, but I’m sure things have already started to adjust. It is not saying whether this or that Power was victorious, the victory has to belong to the Brazilian people”, said Bolsonaro.

