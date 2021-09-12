Boots drop in last. Check out the starting grid for the Italian F1 GP

Valtteri Bottas won the qualifying race valid for the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix, held this Saturday (11), in Monza.

Max Verstappen finished second, while Daniel Ricciardo was third followed by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton had a very bad start, dropped to sixth and finished fifth after Pierre Gasly dropped out on the first lap.

But the scenario could not be more unfavorable for Mercedes and especially for Hamilton. The Brit will start from fourth on the grid and will not be able to count on his faithful squire Bottas to hold the peloton.

Bottas replaced four elements of its engine: the internal combustion engine (ICE), the turbocharger (TC), in addition to the MGU-H and MGU-K. The penalty applied for changing the various components is starting at the end of the grid. In addition, the Mercedes driver also received a penalty of 10 positions on the starting grid for switching electronic controls (EC).

Check out the starting grid for the Italian F1 GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda)

2) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes)

3) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes)

4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

5) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

6) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

7) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

8) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda)

9) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

10) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault)

11) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

12) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault)

13) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes)

14) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes)

15) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda)

16) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari)

17) Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

18) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari)

19) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda)

20) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)