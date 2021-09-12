Borja is doubtful, and can start on the reserve bank; check out the likely squad of Grêmio

Tricolor faces Ceará this Sunday morning (12), in Porto Alegre, at 11 am (Brasilia time), for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

For the 20th round of the Brazilian championship, Guild and Ceará face off this Sunday (11), in Porto Alegre, at 11 am (Brasilia time). In the relegation zone, the Tricolor seeks to win again to get closer to the exit of the Z4. Currently, the distance to São Paulo, placed 16th, is six points.

The only absence of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari is striker Douglas Costa, injured. The doubt is in command of the attack, between Borja and Diego Souza. The Colombian is the most likely to start the match, but could end up in the reserve bank, due to wear and tear. He took the field for the Colombian team on Thursday (9).

Regarding the match against Corinthians, Grêmio’s last before the break, Felipão should promote the return of Geromel and Kannemann to the defense, in the vacancies of Ruan and Rodrigues. Check out the likely lineup of Tricolor: Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti and Campaz; Alisson, Ferreira and Borja.

On Vozão’s side, the mission is to break a fast of four matches without a win in the Brazilian Championship. The team is in 11th place in the table, with 24 points, and a new coach debuts: Tiago Nunes. Former commander of Grêmio, he will debut in Ceará against his former club, who commanded between April and July this year.

Vozão’s likely roster is as follows: Richard; Gabriel Dias, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral, Fabinho and Vina; Rick, Lima and Cléber. The only embezzlement of Tiago Nunes is defender Klaus, who is recovering from surgery.