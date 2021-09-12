Botafogo CEO talks about the path to financial recovery – 09/11/2021

Botafogo is trying to recover its financial situation amid high indebtedness and low income, which was aggravated by the relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. CEO Jorge Braga was hired to look for alternatives on how the club can strengthen itself in management, with the main bet being the recent approval of the Law on Sociedade Anônima no Futebol (SAF).

In an interview with Mauro Cezar Pereira on the program divided, of UOL Channel, Jorge Braga explains the path outlined for Botafogo to achieve its financial recovery, the importance of the Botafogo S/A project and the participation of the fans, in addition to the search for investors.

“To bring in a professional investor, the first step is to demonstrate that you can control the team as a company, regardless of whether you are a S/A or not, but if you have governance, if you have transparency, if you have professional management of its assets. The second, I think is the team, the team in the grand concept. Who are the managers, who are the people there, what is the proposal, what is the investment thesis and this combination at Botafogo is very good,” says Braga.

The CEO cites the fan’s support, the club’s international recognition and the approval of the SAF law as key factors in the restructuring project for Botafogo, which came out ahead in his assessment when formulating its project to become a joint stock company.

“This combination of a brand of very high recognition, a crowd that, despite everything, is very loyal, that has a higher average ticket than average, the low resistance that Botafogo has as a second team, an international team. You see the surveys, Botafogo is loved and loved in Brazil and abroad. The set of assets we have, the financial viability and the regulatory framework of the SAF and the adhesion of the club’s advisors, the club’s members have already approved this design two years ago years, they are ready to make this move,” says Braga.

“This combination, the set of real assets, the set of players, new management practices, the moment the club is experiencing, the vision of the directors and members and the abundance of capital it has in the world, I think it’s a combination that will work. Now, no investor puts money in something he has neither control nor sees management, so we needed this demonstration of administration, management, in a good idea, in a good concept, that Botafogo already has been developing in order to gain credibility. Now, in addition to that, we have had a very important milestone, which is the SAF law,” he concludes.

