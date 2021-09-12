Botafogo thrashed Londrina and took the vice-leadership of Serie B

Botafogo calmly beat Londrina this afternoon (11) at Nilton Santos, in a match valid for the 23rd round of Serie B. Borges.

The result leaves Botafogo with 41 points and a momentary vice-leadership. The position will only be maintained if CRB and Goiás, who face each other tonight, tie the match. If one of the two wins, Stove will end the round in third place.

Londrina, who had a player sent off with only 15 minutes of play, remains in the relegation zone for Serie C. With only 21 points, Márcio Fernandes’ team occupies 18th place.

In the next round, Londrina will receive the CSA, while Botafogo will face Náutico, again at Nilton Santos. Both matches are scheduled for 4:30 pm (GMT) on the 18th.

Marco Antônio: just gave him!

With a beautiful assist, with the right to the pen, and a goal, Marco Antônio was a problem for Londrina’s defense. He is Botafogo’s second biggest waiter of the year, with a total of five assists this season. The player even scored his sixth goal of his 2021.

75 minutes with one less

With only 15 minutes into the game, Marcelinho, from Londrina, was left behind in the split and, while falling, hit the sole of his boot in the face of Barreto, who was already on the ground. After consulting the VAR, referee Paulo Henrique Schleich Vollkopf opted for the forward’s expulsion.

Bitter debut

Elacio Córdoba was one of Londrina’s novelties for today’s match. Coming from Inter de Limeira, the lateral made his debut for the Paraná team. At the end of the first half, he got a yellow card because of a hard foul on Chay and, to avoid losing another player, Márcio Fernandes opted to serve him at half-time.

dominant at home

With today’s rout, Botafogo wrapped up a streak of six wins at home. The last time Fogão was surprised at Nilton Santos was in July, when they lost to Goiás.

Gunner went blank

In an afternoon of show in the midfield of Botafogo, the top scorer and only striker in the tactical scheme set up by Enderson for today passed by. Rafael Navarro even assisted for one of the goals, Marco Antônio’s, but his own did not happen. At his best chance, in the second half, he slapped for the angle, but missed.

Assistance prettier than the goal

Marco Antônio drove to the end line, gave the marker a pen and crossed to the entrance to the small area, where Warley arrived. The midfielder had the job only to push into the net and celebrate the beautiful move that opened the scoreboard at Nilton Santos.

It became a ride!

Warley’s first goal came in the 31st minute, and in less than ten minutes the score was more elastic. At 38, Chay sent it to Daniel Borges, who invaded the area, finished hard and hit the net.

Practically afterwards, at 40, Marco Antônio scored with Rafael Navarro and himself, who had already given a nice assist, scored the third goal.

Another Warley

It was in a plot similar to the one seen in the first goal, but this time without a pen. At 23 of the complementary stage, he received the crossing, now from Carlinhos, on the second beam and again only had the job of pushing it to the nets.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 4 X 0 LONDRINA

Competition: Brazilian Championship – Series B (23rd round)

Date: September 11, 2021, Saturday

Hour: 4:30 pm, Brasília

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro/RJ

Referee: Paulo Henrique Schleich Vollkopf (MS)

Assistants: Cicero Alessandro de Souza and Marcos dos Santos Brito (both from MS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Goals: Warley (31′), Daniel Borges (38′) and Marco Antônio (40′) for Botafogo in the 1st half; Warley (23′) for Botafogo in the 2nd half

Yellow cards: Pedro Castro (Botafogo); Elacio Cordoba (Londrina)

Red cards: Marcelinho (London)

Botafogo: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto (Ricardinho), Pedro Castro (Luís Oyama), Chay (Vitinho), Warley and Marco Antônio (Luiz Henrique); Rafael Navarro (Matheus Nascimento). Technician: Enderson Moreira.

Londoner: Dalton; Elacio Cordoba (Pedro Cacho), Saimon, Lucas Costa and Felipe; Tárik (Jean Henrique), Jhonny Lucas (Gabriel Ramos), Matheus Bianqui and Gegê (Lucas Lourenço); Marcelinho and Salatiel (Caprini). Technician: Márcio Fernandes.