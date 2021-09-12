Brazil has 70 million people fully vaccinated against Covid, says Saúde

The Ministry of Health announced this Saturday (11) that 70 million people have been vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 and completed the immunization against the new coronavirus.

The number corresponds to 44% of the total population over 18 years old with the complete vaccination schedule.

There were more than 136.9 million first doses applied. The number, according to the folder, matches 85% of the population over 18 years of age.

“If we continue at this pace, it will be possible to vaccinate the entire target public in the country with the two doses by the month of October”, stated the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

Lack of AstraZeneca for second dose

On Friday (10), São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Palmas, Porto Velho and Rio de Janeiro reported lack or the possibility of running out of the AstraZeneca vaccine to apply the second dose.

The capitals responded to the CNN that await the sending of doses by the Ministry of Health and justified the unavailability due to the delay in the production and distribution of the vaccine by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

Fiocruz announced that it should resume the distribution of vaccines next week. However, there will only be 12 million for the month of September, when around 15 million were initially expected.

THE CNN he found that next week around 5.1 million doses will be delivered — an amount that is in line with the foundation’s internal estimate of less than 6 million doses.

São Paulo will apply doses of Pfizer

The government of São Paulo has announced that it will start vaccinating with Pfizer next week whoever has their second dose of AstraZeneca late.

According to the government of São Paulo, the measure was adopted “in view of the blackout of the Ministry of Health, which stopped sending almost 1 million doses to the State in September”.

The Ministry, in turn, denied that it owes the doses to the state. According to the folder, “the 2.8 million doses were not sent because the interval between the first and second dose will only be given at the end of the month.”

(*With information from Agência Brasil)