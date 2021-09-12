Brazil is already the 5th largest global target of hacker attacks on companies

More constant and more and more sophisticated, cybercrimes cause increasing losses to companies. This year alone, global losses could reach US$ 6 trillion – three times the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of Brazil -, according to a study conducted by the German consultancy Roland Berger. The perception of experts is that this type of crime will improve even more over time, with companies having to spend more and more to protect themselves from attacks with ransom demands.

Brazil has been one of the main global targets. Roland Berger’s survey points out that the country has already surpassed last year’s volume of attacks in this first half alone, with a total of 9.1 million occurrences, considering only those of “ransomware”, which restrict access to the infected system and they charge ransom in cryptocurrencies so that access can be re-established. This number places the country in the fifth position in the world for attacks, behind only the USA, UK, Germany and South Africa.

“The topic of cybersecurity has been evolving in Brazil and around the world over the last decade. Today, this is not only related to data security, but also to infrastructure”, says the partner-director and specialist in Innovation at Roland Berger, Marcus Ayres . According to him, when the attack takes place in the infrastructure, the company ceases to operate and suffers losses. “The cost of this is huge.”

For Ayres, the concern of Brazilian companies grew in the face of the most recent attacks. However, he emphasizes that companies need to understand that, in order to mitigate damage, it is necessary for the issue to be continuous, and not a one-off action to adjust any eventual weakness in the system.

“Digital security goes far beyond IT. Companies have awakened to the importance of the topic and have sought to strengthen security, but they still need to have this multidisciplinary vision and understand that this is something continuous”, says Ayres.

Attacks can change profile over time, and cybercriminals are creative. Thus, businesses must be prepared for this dynamic in the digital world. Something important, in this sense, is that the company already has a contingency plan, in case an attack occurs, observes the executive of the German consultancy.

According to Daniel Aragão, a cybersecurity expert at technology company NEC in Brazil, there are many types of attacks, but ransomware tends to be the most costly, due to ransom requests, which can involve millions of dollars.

Aragão explains that one of the ways these criminals enter the company’s system can be through an email, in which the employee opens a fraudulent document or link. The technique, called “phishing”, causes an infestation of the system, opening access for the attack to be carried out.

According to the expert, cybercriminals can spend time silently scouring the system for company vulnerabilities, and actually make the attack later. Proof of the sophistication that gets bigger every day, he says that there are groups that specialize in making this infection of the company’s network, selling this “gateway” to other criminals. “Every day there are new attacks and vulnerabilities,” says the NEC executive.

Worry

At the top of companies, cyber threats are already a major concern, second only to the health crisis brought by covid-19, which still remains in first place among executives’ headaches.

In recent weeks, companies that had not yet placed the topic at the top of their priorities changed their minds after the attack on Lojas Renner, which made the issue even more evident in Brazil.

In addition to the retailer, Fleury, which was unable to perform tests for a few days, and JBS, which paid US$ 11 million in ransom in its US operation, which also affected businesses in Australia and In Canada. The cost of these attacks can go far beyond paying a ransom. The fashion retailer, for example, said it did not make this payment, but went a few days without selling through e-commerce.

Roland Berger’s calculation shows that, considering 2020 data, cyber attacks caused damages of US$385,000 per company, on average, in the largest European countries. The main target sectors, according to the survey, are retail, finance, hospitality and manufacturing.

‘Good Hacker’

Companies are also looking for so-called “good hackers” hired to fake an attack. They scour vulnerabilities, log in and grab as much data as they can. Since then, the firm has mapped its weaknesses in order to face them.

Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.