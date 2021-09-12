Brazil registers 672 deaths by covid-19 in 24h | Brazil

Brazil registers 672 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hoursreproduction
Posted 10/09/2021 18:26 | Updated 10/09/2021 18:28
The moving average of deaths continues to fall for the second week. The epidemiological bulletin of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) points to 454. The moving average of cases closed the day at 16,970.
Since the beginning of June last year, the Conass has been reporting data on the covid-19 pandemic after a confusion with the data released by the Ministry of Health.
According to Johns Hopkins University, 223,577,901 people have already become infected with the new coronavirus. Other 4,611,817 died worldwide, with Brazil being the second country with the highest number of victims of the disease. The university points out that 5,622,885,296 doses of the vaccine have already been applied.