Brazil registers 672 deaths by covid-19 in 24h | Brazil



Brazil registers 672 deaths by covid-19 in 24h – Reproduction

Posted 10/09/2021 18:26 | Updated 10/09/2021 18:28

São Paulo – Brazil reached 585,846 deaths as a result of covid-19. Since yesterday, at 6 pm, the country has added 672 new lives lost. The number of cases increased by 15,951 over the same period, reaching 20,974,850 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of deaths continues to fall for the second week. The epidemiological bulletin of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) points to 454. The moving average of cases closed the day at 16,970.