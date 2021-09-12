Brazilian cities have protests against Bolsonaro | Policy

Brazilian cities had acts against president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) this Sunday (12). Protesters called for the president’s impeachment. There was also protest against rising food, gasoline and gas prices.
The acts were called by the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL) and the Movimento Vem Pra Rua.
Until around 12:30 pm, at least five capitals had had protests: Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, São Luís, Manaus and Vitória.
Protesters call for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro during an act in Copacabana this Sunday morning (12) — Photo: G1 Rio
In Rio, protesters gathered on the edge of Copacabana. They shouted slogans, called for a Covid vaccine for everyone, and also for the impeachment of President Bolsonaro.
They defended the temporary overcoming of ideological differences in favor of fighting the Bolsonaro government and what they called the “third way” for the 2022 presidential elections. There were banners and posters with the phrase: “Neither Lula, nor Bolsonaro”.
Protest started at 10am, and people began to disperse at 12pm. — Photo: Playback/TV Globo
In Belo Horizonte, the group met at Praça da Liberdade, in the central region. Most of the protesters wore white clothes and carried signs saying “Out Bolsonaro”, “Democracy always” and “Third way, yes”. Until around 12:30 pm, the Military Police had not registered any occurrences.
Ato focused on Praça do Pescador on Avenida Litorânea, in São Luís (MA) — Photo: Luciano Dias/Grupo Mirante
In São Luís, the rally began at 9 am, at Praça do Pescador, and dispersed around 11 am. Wearing white T-shirts with speeches and anti-Bolsonaro banners, most of the protesters wore a Covid-19 face shield.
Protesters protest against Bolsonaro in Manaus — Photo: Eliana Nascimento/G1
In Manaus, protesters called for the impeachment of Jair Bolsonaro and his deputy, General Mourão. Participants wore masks and most respected the recommended social distance. The act was called by movements that declare themselves independent of political parties, but it also had the support and adhesion of some parties.
Protesters staged an act against Bolsonaro in Grande Vitória this Sunday (12) — Photo: Naiara Arpini/TV Gazeta
In Vitória, in addition to protesting against Bolsonaro and ex-president Lula, the demonstrators staged a march to defend the PEC from arrest in second instance and the end of privileged forum.