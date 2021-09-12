Bulletin: 8-year-old child is among the five victims of Covid-19 in Alagoas

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Saturday (11/9), confirms 116 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 237,119 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 516 are in home isolation. Another 230,219 patients have already completed the isolation period, no longer present symptoms and, therefore, have recovered from the disease. There are 3,916 cases under epidemiological investigation. Five deaths were registered in Alagoas territory. With this, Alagoas has 6,131 deaths per Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. Regarding the total number of deaths in Alagoas, 6,131 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,123 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,386 were male and 2,737 female. There were 2,666 people living in Maceió and the other 3,457 lived in the interior of the state, according to the Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs), from Sesau.

To access the epidemiological bulletin, just click on this link and download data from Covid-19.

Deaths – In this Saturday’s bulletin (11/9), five more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with two victims from the capital of Alagoas and three from the interior of the state. The victims of Maceió were two women aged 43 and 64. The 43-year-old woman had no comorbidities and died at Hospital Carvalho Beltrão, in Coruripe; and the 64-year-old woman had no comorbidities and died at Hospital Vida, in Maceió.

Regarding the three victims who resided in the interior of the state, it was a 69-year-old man, in addition to two women, an 8-year-old child and a 38-year-old young man. The 69-year-old man lived in Novo Lino, was hypertensive, diabetic and died at the Women’s Hospital (HM), in Maceió; the 8-year-old girl was from Arapiraca, had congenital heart disease, Down syndrome and died at the Women’s Hospital (HM), in Maceió; and the 38-year-old girl lived in Delmiro Gouveia, had no comorbidities and died at Hospital Chama, in Arapiraca.

State Covid-19 Beds – Of the 538 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 93 were occupied until 4 pm on Friday (10/9), which corresponds to 17% of the total. Currently, 50 patients are in ICU beds, two occupying Intermediate beds and 41 in Infirmary beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, access http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br/