Businessman who killed his wife after an argument about football becomes a defendant for femicide

The São Paulo court has accused the 34-year-old businessman Leonardo Souza Ceschini for the crime of femicide, accused of stabbing his wife, Érica Fernandes Alves Ceschini, also 34, after an argument over a football game. , on January 31 of this year. Information is from G1.

A Corinthians fan, Leonardo confessed the crime to the police, saying the couple argued the day after the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, won by Palmeiras, the women’s team.

The Military Police was called after the couple’s neighbors, in the São Domingos neighborhood, in the south of São Paulo, heard screams in the apartment.

When they arrived at the scene, police found Erica, bloodied, lying on the kitchen floor. Leonardo was also injured, and he went so far as to say that the woman had stabbed him and then committed suicide, but ended up confessing.

The businessman was arrested in the act, but is free after being released in February by a court decision. He was denounced for the crime of intentional murder qualified for femicide, a futile and half cruel motive.

