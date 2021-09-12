Cachaça factory shelves collapse and leave 2 injured in the CE

Two people were injured after shelves collapsed in a factory of cachaça Ypióca, in Itaitinga, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

The gondolas loaded with drinks in glass packages tumbled over the employees who worked in the replenishment of stock, around 5 pm yesterday. Despite the scare, the wounded were released by doctors a few hours later and are already at home.

Photos taken at the site show a “pool” of cachaça and water, thrown by employees of the factory itself to prevent possible fires caused by alcohol. They even opened all the space’s doors and made a hole in one of the walls to help with air circulation.

Employees of the factory itself poured water over the cachaça to prevent fires Image: Disclosure/CBMCE

The reasons for the accident have not yet been clarified, according to information from the Fire Department of Ceará, sent to UOL. The corporation did not need to intervene in the situation, as the manufacturer’s team took precautionary measures even before the arrival of firefighters.

The administrator of the Ypióca brand, the company Diageo, sent a statement about what happened:

“Diageo confirms that the company’s distribution center located in Itaitinga (CE) registered the fall of part of the pallet structure. Unfortunately, the fact caused light injuries in two employees of an outsourced partner, who promptly received medical care and already they find it at home. The company reinforces that its priority is the safety and well-being of its employees and partners and that all necessary measures are being taken to restore the operation. The causes of the incident are under investigation by the technical team.”