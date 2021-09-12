Caio Castro deletes Instagram after breaking up with Grazi Massafera

Caio Castro disappeared from social networks and excluded Instagram this Saturday (11), days after the break up with Grazi Massafera. The actor’s official profile can no longer be found on the web, confusing fans who, when they try to enter the user through the tags, the social network shows as “not found”.

Caio Castro’s decision has not yet been commented on by his advisors and came days after the official announcement of the end of the two-year relationship with Grazi Massafera, on August 29, a month marked by famous separations. On the same day, the actor made a post on Instagram, denying having cheated on his ex. “I was never one to talk about our relationship. We never exposed much about us. And it will not be now that I will feed this type of report. But invent a story of betrayal. It goes beyond lack of respect,” he said.

The next day, he made a reflective post on the network. “The world goes round. God does not delay or fail. He acts at the right time,” he wrote, in the stories.

Caio Castro had started an affair at a party after breaking up with Grazi Massafera

On the last 5th, Caio Castro took advantage of a party with friends in Capitólio, Minas Gerais, and ended up being shot with the influencer Luana Mariá. The new affair had repercussions on the web and news outlets. Until the end of August, Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera kept photos with each other on social media.

Now, in addition to the actor having deleted his main web account on Instagram, Grazi no longer displays photos with her ex-boyfriend on her profile. The relationship between the two had been the target of suspicion from fans since the beginning of the year, generating rumors that they had ended.

At the time, Grazi Massafera snapped: “You guys are crazy.” And days later the actors were seen together on a trip to Fernando de Noronha. Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera’s relationship began in 2019, after being seen kissing at a Luciano Huck party in September, but the two only came out to the public five months later, in 2020.

Caio Castro had asked his followers to respect: ‘The moment we are passing through’

The first to confirm the end was Grazi Massafera, in an interview with the magazine “Ela”. “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood that it was time for us to go apart. What I can say now is that we ended our story with all due respect,” he explained.

The actor, on the other hand, asked for more respect from fans and understanding from everyone on the web, soon after he denied his betrayal and alleged affair with an actress from Netflix in India. “We decided to separate for our reasons. We were mature and respectful. First of all, our love. And if I can ask for anything, I would like to ask for respect for the time we are going through, me and Grazi. Good week everyone,” he said. Caio Castro.