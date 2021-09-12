Cardano undergoes the most important update in history and adds smart contracts to the network – Cryptocurrencies

Cardano cryptocurrency (ADA)

SAO PAULO – With an increase of more than 1,400% in 2021, Cardano (ADA) implements this Sunday (12) one of its most important updates since its creation, now accepting the so-called smart contracts.

Created in 2017, Cardano is a network that mixes a little of different known cryptoactive projects. On the one hand, it aims to act in operations of these smart contracts, such as Ethereum, while on the other hand, it also wants to act as a cryptocurrency, more or less like Bitcoin.

Now, the system is about to activate the update called “Alonzo” – scheduled to take place at 6:44 pm (GMT) – but since the beginning of the year it has undergone improvements and tests, which has encouraged investors and specialists, even before the update is put into effect.

Recently, the ADA token surpassed the US$ 3 mark for the first time, but this Sunday it operates around US$ 2.67, with a drop of 3.73% in the accumulated of 24 hours. In September, however, the asset accumulates gains of 29.8% so far.

The implementation of smart contracts is an important step for Cardano to establish itself as one of the largest cryptos in the world, placing it as one of the great rivals of Ethereum, which despite recent improvements, still has scalability difficulties and suffers from its high fees.

Smart contracts are computer codes that run automatically upon compliance with certain conditions. With “Alonzo”, the projection is that users will be able to create and implement their own contracts on Cardano’s blockchain, opening the way for decentralized applications (dApps) and placing the network as a strong candidate in the sectors of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The phases of the “Alonzo” update

This “Alonzo” update was divided into five parts, to be implemented gradually, thus avoiding network crashes and major problems, allowing time to implement the new model with better quality. The five stages were named: Blue (Blue), White (White), Purple (Purple), Red (Red) and Black (Black).

The first phase was Blue, which took place in May this year. With a test format, 50 developers had access to the new features of simple smart contracts on the network.

Then, in July, there was the White stage, using the same test format, but this time with 500 developers. In this phase, demo dApps, key functionalities, portfolio backend and benchmarking facilitation were also implemented.

Now, the Purple phase of “Alonzo” is in place, which opens the functionality of smart contracts to be publicly tested by developers. In this list are some companies and brokers of the so-called Plutus Pioneers, an interest group in the system.

The final Red and Black phases should be completed by October and will be reserved for bug fixes and final tweaks for the final release of the update.

Cardano’s eras

Cardano’s network was developed in so-called “eras”, which are phases of its history focused on the development of features, in order to expand the system and make it more efficient and attractive.

There are six eras, ranging from the launch of the ADA token to be traded on the network to a self-sufficient voting system, through the implementation of smart contracts and network scaling. Check each one:

byron

It defines the basis of Cardano, with the implementation of the portfolios and the negotiation of the ADA, a token whose name is a tribute to Ada Lovelace, the programmer who wrote the first algorithm to be processed by a machine. Furthermore, in this “era” mining came to be worth using the Consensus of Participation Proof (PoS).

shelley

Focuses on decentralizing the network by setting up initiatives for users to host their own nodes. The idea of ​​this era is to ensure that there is no small group controlling the network, leaving it in the hands of diverse groups of participants.

goguen

Current phase, where the “Alonzo” update is inserted. It brings smart contracts functionality into effect, allowing developers to build decentralized applications (dApps).

Basho

It improves the structural performance of the network, seeking optimization and scaling of it by allowing the processing of more transactions. This era also introduces secondary chains, which would be a way to scale the network using multiple blockchains.

Voltaire

Last era of the network, it includes a voting and treasury system for self-sufficient governance, in which users can stake their funds in order to influence the future development of the network.

Cardano’s future

The implementation of smart contracts is one of the main steps in Cardano’s evolution, posed by many experts as the great test of its potential and the chance to really face off against competitors like Ethereum.

Recently, experts consulted by the InfoMoney they singled out Cardano as one of the 5 cryptocurrencies to keep an eye out for, but stressed that the network needed to start delivering on its development promises to truly unlock value.

“If it delivers what it’s promising, it has a lot of potential,” said Rodrigo Miranda, responsible for the University of Bitcoin. “She is at another time. While Solana, for example, is delivering a lot and promising little, Cardano has already promised a lot, but not yet. If it starts to deliver, it has a great potential for appreciation”.

In recent days, analyst and trader Jason Pizzino has been quite optimistic about Cardano, pointing out that the ADA token could rise up to 290% in the best-case scenario.

His forecast uses the so-called Elliott Wave Theory, which predicts future price action by looking at crowd psychology that tends to manifest itself in five waves, in which an asset rises in waves one, three and five, while undergoing corrections in two and four.

Pizzino assesses that Cardano has already completed by wave four, and wave three is normally the one that registers the highest increase (being the time when the ADA was from US$ 0.10 to US$ 2.47), while the rallies one and five are similar.

In wave one, the token went from $0.01 to $0.17, gains of around 900%. In the current wave, which would have started in the lows of June and July, the analyst projects a gain of up to around US$ 8, and could reach US$ 11, which would mean an increase of around 290% from US$ 2, 50 presented in the last few days.

However, looking beyond the price itself, the change is an important step for Cardano. “This update is very important because it now allows the use of smart contracts and the development of dApps on the network”, recalls Safiri Félix, director of products and partnerships at Transfero.

According to him, with this, competition tends to become fiercer with the Ethereum network and other protocols such as Solana, which has also been standing out with the growth of the NFTs market.

Even so, Félix points out that it will be a long way to go. On the one hand, he recalls that Ethereum is still the leading protocol considering market value and adoption, and “has the potential to unlock a lot of value and become marginally scarcer with the migration to PoS (Proof of stake)”, while on the other, Solana stands out for its scalability, efficiency and low cost to validate transactions, which suits it very well for gaming and NFT applications.

“Cardano will need to find its niche and continue with the development of the protocol to position itself”, he concludes.

