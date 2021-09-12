Chapecoense beats Red Bull Bragantino to win the first

The football shown tonight (11) does not reflect Chapecoense’s classification in the lantern of the Brazilian Championship, nor Red Bull Bragantino’s place in the G4. Even leaving behind and playing away from home, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, Chape was better, fought for victory until the end and was rewarded with a goal by Anselmo Ramon, at 48, to ensure the victory by 2-1 in the match valid for the 20th round.

After passing the entire first round without winning, Verdão ends the negative mark and reaches ten points, but remains in the last place. Massa Bruta continues in fourth place, with 32 points.

The two teams return to the field next Saturday (18). The team from Santa Catarina receives Palmeiras at Arena Conda, at 17h. Later, at 9 pm, it’s time for the Bragantino team to face Bahia at the Pituaçu stadium.

Who did well: Ravanelli

He entered at half-time and, in two free kicks, started the bids for the two goals of Chapecoense.

Who was wrong: Alan Santos

Verdão had a great performance and was brave during the 90 minutes. But the defensive midfielder decided to try to dribble in the defense field and lost the ball that resulted in Braga’s goal.

Chapecoense is doing well

Despite the terrible situation in Brasileirão, Chape had a better first time than the home team. With only five minutes of play, Anderson Leite already had a good chance, taking advantage of Cleiton’s wrong hit.

The clash was balanced. Eric Ramires, at 18, and Gabriel Novaes, at 24, took danger to Chape’s goal. After that, the visitors grew in the match and started to take more danger.

VAR changes everything

When the stage is not good… Alan Santos tried to leave playing and lost the ball. Artur risked a shot from outside the area, and Busanello deflected it. The video referee called Marcelo de Lima Henrique to review the move, and the referee opted to give the penalty, despite the defender trying to take his arm off the ball.

Artur himself, who was defending the Brazilian team in the victory over Peru, took the ball to take the penalty. In the hit, he dislodged the goalkeeper, who jumped to the left and saw the ball enter the other corner.

persistence rewarded

Praxedes, at Bragantino, and Ravanelli, at Chape, entered the break. The changes reflected what the coaches saw of the match: Barbieri dissatisfied, even with the partial victory, and Pintado trying to give more quality in midfield to seek a draw.

The strategy worked for the visitors, who put pressure on Massa Bruta. The team from Santa Catarina created the main plays and managed to swing Cleiton’s goals at 23, with Geuvânio. However, offside was signaled on the field.

By insisting so much, the visiting team got the turn. Ravanelli took a free kick in the area as far as Mike. The forward anticipated the defense and headed firmly, with no chance for Cleiton, and left everything the same.

The Santa Catarina club continued seeking victory. Anselmo Ramon hit the post the first time, at 40, but, at 48, he managed to turn around. After another free kick taken by Ravanelli, Jordan fixed it, and the center forward sent it to the back of the net.

Feminine party

Last Tuesday, the women’s team from Bragantino was champion of the Series A2 of the Brazilian Championship. After two goalless draws, the Bragança warriors won the penalty shootout against Atlético-MG and had the unprecedented achievement of the tournament.

DATASHEET

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 1 x 2 CHAPECOENSE

Date: 11/09/2021

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP);

Hour: 19h (from Brasília);

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ);

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO);

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ).

Goals: Artur, at 37′ of the first half, for Bragantino, Mike, at 35′, and Anselmo Ramon, at 48′, of the second half for Chapecoense.

Yellow cards: Weverton, Helinho, Praxedes, Cuello (BRA), Busanello, Anselmo Ramon (CHA).

Red card: Arthur, in the reserve bank (BRA).

Bragantino: Cleiton; Weverton (Rafael Luiz), Fabricio Bruno, Léo Ortiz o Silva and Edimar; Emiliano Martínez (Ytalo), Eric Ramires and Vitinho (Praxedes); Artur (Helinho), Gabriel Novaes and Cuello (Pedrinho). Technician: Maurice Barbieri.

Chapecoense: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Jordan and Busanello; Allan Santos (Moisés Ribeiro), Anderson Leite, Denner (Ravanelli) and Mike (Fabinho); Perotti (Anselmo Ramon) and Bruno Silva (Geuvânio). Technician: Painted.