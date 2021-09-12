Check out the result of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena 2408; prize is BRL 46 million

posted on 9/11/2021 7:59 PM / updated on 9/11/2021 9:01 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal draws this Saturday night (11/9), in addition to the Lotofácil da Independência, the five lotteries: the 2408 Mega-Sena contests; 5655 of Quina; 2272 of the Double Seine; 1687 for Timemania and 505 for Lucky Day. The draw will be held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$46 million, had the following dozen drawn: 29-38-57-04-30-43. The number of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$1.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 68-01-78-28-31. The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$1.2 million, the Lucky Day had the following result: 07-14-02-29-08-12-03. The lucky month is February. The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 33-28-14-15-44-46 in the first draw; 07-46-31-04-03-09 in the second draw. The predicted prize for the first draw is R$3.6 million, the predicted prize for the second draw is R$75,956.38. The number of Dupla Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$1.2 million, presented the following result: 75-71-33-42-62-65-73. The team of the heart is ABC, from Rio Grande do Norte. The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: