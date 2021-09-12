check the result of contest 2320

posted on 9/11/2021 7:57 PM / updated on 9/11/2021 8:09 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, this Saturday night (11/9), the Lotofácil da Independência. Contest 2320 is accumulated at R$ 150 million and, as it is a special prize, it does not accumulate. The contest had the following dozen drawn: 02-01-24-06-09-15-13-12-22-03-21-23-25-17-05. The number of winners of the Lotofácil da Independência and the apportionment can be checked here.

In addition to Lotofácil, five more lotteries were drawn: the Mega-Sena 2408 contests; 5655 of Quina; 2272 of the Double Seine; 1687 for Timemania and 505 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

This year’s prize overturned the record paid last year, when Lotofácil da Independência paid R$ 124.9 million, the biggest prize in the sport so far, which was divided between 50 bets, from 14 different states.

Watch the full broadcast: