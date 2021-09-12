Chelsea beat Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge and glue at Manchester United

Without many difficulties, the Chelsea found the victory in the Premier League. Playing at Stamford Bridge, the London team won the Aston Villa 3 to 0, goals from Lukaku, twice, and Kovacic.

Best moments

the matches of Chelsea at Premier League you follow LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Click here for more information and subscribe!

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The two teams came from a draw in the last round. While the Blues had been level with Liverpool away from home, the Birmingham team drew 1-1 with Brentford.

At Stamford Brige, however, the Londoners were largely dominated and, with a goal in each stage, they achieved victory and took the vice-leadership of the Premier League.

At 14 minutes into the first half, Lukaku opened the scoring. Kovacic gave a beautiful shot, found the Belgian, who left the Aston Villa defender on the ground and, from the right, made the first.

In the final stage, at three, it was waiter Kovacic’s turn to score. The Croatian received a gift from Mings, who backed off badly, and knocked on Steer’s exit.

In stoppage time, after a beautiful collective play, Azpilicueta found Lukaku at the entrance to the area. The Belgian shifted to the left and dropped a bomb at the angle to close the victory.

Championship status

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

With the result, Chelsea will 10 points and assumes the vice leadership of the Premier League, with the same number as the rival Manchester United, but falling behind on goal difference.

Aston Villa is in 12th placement, with 4 spots.

The guy: Kovacic

The Croatian midfielder was Chelsea’s big name in the match. Very well in attack, Kovacic provided the assistance for the first goal and scored the second. On the defensive side, he acted as a ‘watchdog’, always needed on the boats.

Historic day for Lukaku

The Belgian striker scored his third Premier League goal, his third since returning to Chelsea. But the goals were special: they were the first two goals by the matador for the Blues at Stamford Brigde.

Bad: Tyrone Mings



1 Related

The Aston Villa defender starred in one of the most unusual scenes of the game and which he will certainly like to forget.

Three minutes into the final stage, the defender backed down badly for goalkeeper Steer and gave Kovacic a gift to score Chelsea’s second goal in the victory.

upcoming games

Chelsea returns to the field next Tuesday (14), at 4 pm, at Stamford Bridge, against Zenit for the first round of the group stage of the Champions League.

Aston Villa will only return to the pitch on Saturday (18), at 1:30 pm, at Villa Park, to face the Everton by the Premier League.