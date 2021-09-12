Chico Buarque goes to court against RS governor for misuse of image | Rio de Janeiro

According to the lawyer João Tancredo , which represents the singer in the action, they seek the immediate removal of the material from the internet and the value of 40 minimum wages as compensation.

“People use your image or make offenses as a result of this and they think everything will be fine. And it can’t be like that. This has consequences. You want to use someone’s brand without authorization, it will have consequences. Chico Buarque is averse to the process, and he is absolutely right. The process is a bad thing, but there are times when there is no other way out. As we defend tooth and nail the democratic rule of law, the path is the Judiciary”, concluded João Tancredo.