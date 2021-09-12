City Hall starts the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the elderly this Saturday



Cristine Rochol/PMPA Mobile teams will carry out the application to the elderly at Sppan, in the Nonoai neighborhood, and at Asilo Padre Cacique, in Menino Deus

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) will start the application of the booster dose against Covid-19 in the elderly from this Saturday, 11. Following the determination of the State Government, only residents of Institutions may receive the third dose at this time. Long Term Care for the Elderly (ILPIs) over 60 years of age and who have already completed the vaccination schedule (two doses or a single dose, depending on the manufacturer) for at least six months. Therefore, there will be no application of the booster dose at vaccination points in the Capital.

A special vaccination scheme will be set up to immunize this public. On Saturday, mobile health teams will apply doses to the elderly residents of Sppan, in the Nonoai neighborhood, and of the Asilo Padre Cacique, in Menino Deus, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Immunization will be possible with the arrival this Friday, 10, of 9,516 doses from Pfizer/BioNTech, intended exclusively for the application of the third dose.

Next week’s schedule is still being set. District managers will schedule the date directly with the LSIAPs, depending on the date of the second dose.