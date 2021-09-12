Conmebol publishes VAR dialogues in a bid that caused Neymar to be suspended: check the audios

Last Friday, Conmebol released the audios and images analyzed by the VAR during Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Peru, this Thursday, for the 10th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup .

One of the revised bids was Neymar’s possible expulsion, at 45 minutes into the second half. Trying to detach from the marking, the shirt 10 left his arm in Callens’ face. Immediately, referee Wilmar Roldan showed the Brazilian yellow. At VAR, Esteban Ostojich confirmed the field decision.

“First he throws his hand, hooks it and doesn’t hit him with his left hand. There is no contact with his left hand,” said Esteban Ostojich.

With the warning, Neymar got his second yellow card in the tournament and, therefore, he will have to serve a suspension against Venezuela, on 7 October.

In addition, the video referee also analyzed Brazil’s first goal. In the bid, there was the possibility that Neymar was offside and the athlete had committed a foul. None of the infractions occurred in the understanding of the arbitration framework.

“The player feels any contact and lets himself fall, it’s not a foul. He doesn’t have a foot braid and push,” commented Roldan

“It drops with the support”, completed the VAR, who let the game continue and, consequently, validated the goal of Everton Ribeiro.