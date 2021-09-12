Controversial Character Death Will Move Secret Truths 2

The column found that Secret Truths 2 will be available on Globo’s streaming platform from the second half of October. In addition, the project starring Angel (Camila Queiroz) will consist of 50 chapters released in two stages.

Remember that the version that will be shown on Globoplay will be much spicier compared to the first season, which is being rerun on the plim plim network’s nightly grid.

Advertising Unable to load ad

In Secret Truths 2, Rodrigo Pandolfo will play a drug dealer who will get involved with Bruno (João Vitor Silva), son of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) who was murdered in the first season of Walcyr Carrasco’s project. It is noteworthy that the death of Benji (Rodrigo Pandolfo) will move the global newscast.

João Vitor Silva and Felipe de Carolis in a scene of Secret Truths (Reproduction)

Secret Truths 2

The column found that Angel’s son in Secret Truths 2 it will be the result of his relationship with Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). In short, the young woman got married pregnant with Guilherme (Gabriel Leone).

Camila Queiroz lives Angel in Secret Truth (TV Globo)

Recalling that the young woman’s son suffers from leukemia and urgently needs a transplant. In the meantime, Angel will return to prostitution to support his heir after William’s death. Secret Truths 2 will be available on Globoplay from the second half of October.