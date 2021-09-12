Corinthians can repeat only five holders of the last duel against Atlético-GO, three months ago

Corinthians will visit Atlético-GO this Sunday, at 6:15 pm (GMT), away from home, and will meet the club responsible for three negative results in Sylvinho’s first four matches for the Parque São Jorge club, between the end of May and early June.

The team alvinegra was overcome by 1-0 in the opening of the Brazilian Nationals and fell 2-0 in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, both at Neo Química Arena. The last game, however, was a goalless draw in Goiânia, marking the return of that duel and Corinthians’ elimination.

Timon went into the field on that occasion with Cassio; Bruno Méndez, João Victor (Ramiro), Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel (Adson), Roni and Cantillo; Mosquito (Léo Natel), Luan (Jô) and Ángelo Araos (Mateus Vital).

This Sunday, the most likely is that the team of coach Sylvinho will have a formation with Cassius, Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Fabio Santos, Gabriel, Roni, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira (Vitinho), mosquito and Roger Guedes.

Of those tapped on that Wednesday night, which marked the elimination of Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil, four are no longer in the squad. In addition to Méndez, starter, Ramiro, Léo Natel and Mateus Vital, who entered the second half, left Timão in the middle of the year.

Gil would start again if it weren’t for the third yellow card taken against Juventude, in Itaquera, forcing him to be suspended. Lucas Piton lost space to Fábio Santos, while Cantillo, Luan and Araos went back to the end of the queue waiting for opportunities.

