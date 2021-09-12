Corinthians confirms Willian’s absence and complains about unequal treatment by Anvisa to Flamengo

Corinthians released an official statement this Sunday morning to take a position on the case involving attacking midfielder Willian. The player was removed from the list to play this Sunday’s match, against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, in respect of a determination by Anvisa known only on Saturday.

In the report, the club said it respected all decisions to control the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore will do so without objection. Afterwards, however, he complains about the lack of isonomy in the treatment given to midfielder Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, who has already made his debut for the Rio de Janeiro club at the Brazilian Nationals, but was not even sought out by the agency.

“Corinthians reserves the right to protest about the unequal treatment dispensed by the agency, as recognized by the Agency itself in the last paragraphs of the statement on the athlete Willian”, evaluated the team alvinegro. Willian should be available against América-MG, next weekend.

Upon arriving in Brazil, on September 1st, Willian declared his passage through the United Kingdom, which motivated Anvisa to issue a Traveller’s Health Control Term (TCSV), informing about the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The agency’s note, published Saturday, still says that the athlete signed the term and was responsible for complying with sanitary rules.

Conduct training at CT Joaquim Grava and enter the field for Corinthians, however, violates the athlete’s term of knowledge. Thus, Anvisa got in touch with the club, with the CBF and also activated the health surveillance of Goiânia.

“This Saturday (11/09), Anvisa issued an official letter to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, warning that the player signed the TCSV with Anvisa and is prohibited from participating in activities such as training and matches. football, and must comply with self-isolation, under penalty of civil, administrative and criminal liability. The Sanitary Surveillance of the Municipality of Goiânia was also activated and has already located the hotel where the Corinthians team is located so that it can act.”

On Saturday morning, some representatives of the health agency went to the midfielder’s house to question him about his time in Brazil, but the athlete was at CT Joaquim Grava. The report of My Timon found out some details about the club’s position at that time.

See the Corinthians note in full:

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista clarifies that, in compliance with Anvisa ordinance 655/21 (which deals with restrictions on entry into Brazil for people coming from the United Kingdom), the athlete Willian will not go to the field for this Sunday’s match, in Goiânia, against Atlético-GO.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the club has always complied with the sanitary rules imposed by the most different health authorities, even if some of them have been confused. Therefore, it will fulfill, without objections, the role of disseminating the measures of ordinance 655/21.

However, Corinthians reserves the right to protest against the unequal treatment given by the body, as recognized by the Agency itself in the last paragraphs of the statement on the athlete Willian, issued on Saturday (11).

The club hopes that Anvisa and the other public bodies that make up the system will guide travelers, athletes or not, with greater clarity, and monitor them in an equitable and clear way, seeking to achieve the goal of the ordinance, which is to preserve lives, avoiding unwanted speculation and misinformation.

Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

