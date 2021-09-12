Corinthians kept Lo Santos out of games for months; My Timo reveals the reason

Léo Santos was not related to the game against Atlético-GO. Even with Gil suspended, the coaching staff opted for the young Lucas Belezi, from the under-20, for the bench. This time, by a technical option from Sylvinho. Unlike what happened in recent months.

To better understand the situation, which will be told firsthand by the portal My Timon, we must go back to May 13, when Corinthians was thrashed by Peñarol, by the Sudamericana, in Uruguay. That night, the defender was drawn to take the traditional post-match anti-doping test.

Léo Santos returned to Brazil, followed the CT routine and was listed for six other games: Huancayo-PER, River Plate-PAR, Atlético-GO (BR), Atlético-GO (CdoBrasil), América-MG (BR) and Atlético -GO (CdoBrasil).

As a result, the defender was informed by Conmebol that one of the substances analyzed in the exam carried out in Uruguay appeared above the allowed limit. The substance, not revealed in the report, has beef protein as one of the possible origins.

Without disclosing the real reason for the removal, Corinthians started not to list him for the games. Leo was even removed from the U-23 team’s duels, which were serving to gain pace. The club’s idea was, in case of any future punishment, to accumulate days in advance.

The defender then made the counterproof which, in turn, was sent to the laboratory accredited by football entities in the city of Cologne, Germany.

The report of My Timon spoke with Joaquim Grava to update the situation. According to the club’s medical consultant, the result of the retest was inconclusive and, given that, the defender was released to play in any Corinthians game.

Léo Santos, who kept his training routine, is able to play and remains at the disposal of the coaching staff. As the release came out in the last few hours, the expectation is that, starting this week, the defender will be related to the main team and, if necessary, to the under-23 games at the Brazilian Nationals.

In time: it was not difficult for the club to hide the matter because the other three defenders of the squad – João Victor and Gil, holders, and Raul Gustavo, reserve, did the job and remained fit during the 17 games that Léo Santos was not related.

See more at: Lo Santos, Medical Department, Corinthians and CT Joaquim Grava.