Corinthians lineup: Jô, Renato Augusto and Luan also embezzle the team against Atlético-GO; see the related | corinthians

On Saturday, at CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians finished the preparation for the duel against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Willian, Jô, Renato Augusto and Luan are embezzlers.

Midfielder Willian would make his debut for Timão, but it was necessary to change plans after Anvisa notified the club that the player violated quarantine rules on his return to Brazil. Jô was released, according to the club, to resolve private matters.

Midfielders Renato Augusto and Luan are also out due to muscle pain.

a likely team has Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Giuliano and Roni; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Gabriel Pereira.

Coach Sylvinho also does not have defender Gil, suspended for the third yellow card.

Midfielder Adson continues to transition with the fitness team. With a left leg injury since the game against Athletico-PR, he has lost the last two games. The return must not be on Sunday. This Friday, he only participated in part of the training with the group.

goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli.

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton.

defenders: Belezi, João Victor and Raul Gustavo.

Socks: Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier.

attackers: Gustavo Silva, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes.