Corinthians visits Palmeiras in the first game of the Brazilian Women’s final; know everything

This Sunday night is a decision for Corinthians. At 21h, the team from Alvinegra takes to the field against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, in what marks the first game of the final of the Brasileirão Women.

This is Timão’s fifth straight final and the first time that rival alviverde disputes the cup. Corinthians fans had the best campaign in the competition, while Palmeiras had the second best.

This, it is worth remembering, is the second meeting between the teams in the year. In the first of them, still in the group stage of Brasileirão, the match at Fazendinha was tied at 1-1.

So that you, the fan, don’t miss anything about the duel, the My Timon detailed everything below. Check out!

The holders

Coach Arthur Elias must promote changes in his starting lineup, continuing the rotation made between competitions.

So, they must go into the field with Kemelli, Katiuscia, Erika, Gi Campiolo, Yasmim, Gabi Zanotti, Anddressinha, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Vic Albuquerque and Jheniffer.

On the whistle!

Thayslane de Melo Costa was chosen by the CBF to referee the first game of the big decision. She will be assisted by Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes in the banners. The novelty in this final stretch of the championship is the use of the VAR, which, tonight, will be commanded by Pericles Bassols Pegado Cortez.

Triple transmission!

Tonight’s match will have three broadcast options, seeking to reach the largest possible audience. On the small screen, there is an option in the closed and in the open grid: in the first one, the responsibility is of the SportTV while, on Monday, it’s from Band. It is also possible to watch the game over the internet, on the CBF and Unimpedidos profiles on TikTok.

