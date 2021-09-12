Couple who denied vaccination dies of Covid within hours and leaves behind 7 children

A couple from Detroit, USA, died of Covid-19 complications, within a few hours of each other. The two refused to be vaccinated against the disease, but ended up hospitalized because of it. Information is from The Detroit News.

Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, have been married for 22, and have seven children, with whom they planned to take a vacation in August, but were prevented by the illness.

Troy began to feel unwell on August 13, just before the trip, and decided to stay home until he felt better, while Charletta took the lead with her kids and sister, but she also fell ill in Florida.

The two ended up needing mechanical ventilators as the illness worsened, he on August 23, and she three days later. Both suffered from diabetes and, according to Charletta’s sister, she had her lungs badly affected by Covid.

She was the first to die, on Monday (6). Hours later, at dawn on Tuesday (7), Troy also did not resist the complications and ended up dying.

Charletta’s mother had already died as a result of Covid in May, but the couple still took a while to get vaccinated and ended up not having time. All the couple’s children old enough to receive the immunizing agent were vaccinated.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Learn how to make Ana Maria Braga’s ‘fuzzy towel cake’

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach