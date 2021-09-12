Covid-19: Brazil registers 667 deaths in the last 24 hours and reaches 586,590 since the beginning of the pandemic | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (11) 667 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 586,590 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 468. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -31% and points out a trend of fall .

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (5): 606

Monday (6): 603

Tuesday (7): 526

Wednesday (8): 461

Thursday (9): 457

Friday (10): 453

Saturday (11): 468

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Amapá, Roraima and Sergipe did not register deaths in the last 24 hours. Acre did not disclose the number of new cases and deaths caused by the disease and Bahia did not update the number of cases.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,988,702 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 14,079 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 16,612 diagnoses per day – below the 20,000 mark for the fifth day in a row and resulting in a variation of -32% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

On the rise: no state

no state In stability (8 states): PE, CE, RO, RR, GO, SC, MT, RN

PE, CE, RO, RR, GO, SC, MT, RN Falling (17 states and the DF): SE, AP, PA, MA, AM, BA, TO, SP, MS, ES, RS, PB, PR, AL, DF, MG, RJ, PI

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

