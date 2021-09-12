Covid-19 vaccine: Triângulo, Alto Paranaíba and Noroeste de MG receive more than 110 thousand doses in the 48th and 49th batches | Mining Triangle

the cities of Triângulo Mineiro, Alto Paranaíba and Northwest of Minas Gerais started to receive more than 110,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer and CoronaVac . The immunizers are part of the 48th and 49th batches sent by the State Department of Health (SES-MG).

In all, the three regions will receive 68,256 doses of Pfizer and 42,300 doses of CoronaVac; see below for the total amount by municipality. Distribution started on Friday (10).

According to SES-MG, 627,945 immunizers were sent by the Ministry of Health to the state.

According to According to the State Department of Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG), the 48th and 49th batches will be for the care of people by descending age group.

If the municipality has completed the vaccination schedule of all people in a priority group, and have a dose available, may advance in the immunization of other priority groups listed by the National Immunization Program (PNI), of the Ministry of Health.

According to the State, the 48th shipment has doses from Pfizer. The 49th batch has vaccines from CoronaVac and Pfizer. See below the total amount after the sum of the immunizing agents per municipality that is part of the TV Integration coverage area:

Doses sent to URS Uberlândia and division by municipalities County to do CoronaVac abbey of the gilts 60 0 Araguari 3,714 1920 Araporan 264 120 rich gravel 30 0 Coromandel 714 440 Golden Quarry 24 0 southern star 228 140 grupiara 30 0 Indianópolis 180 120 Iraí de Minas 204 120 Monte Alegre de Minas 132 0 Mount Carmel 1,200 780 New Bridge 456 300 Sponsorship 2,310 1500 Silver 726 480 Pilgrimage 96 60 Tupaciguara 636 380 Uberlandia 19,194 12,380 Total 30,198 18,740

Doses sent to URS Uberaba and division by municipalities County to do CoronaVac long water 18 0 Araxa 3,252 1960 Flower field 234 160 High Fields 402 280 Lamb 78 0 Commander Gomes 114 60 Conceição das Alagoas 762 500 Conquest 204 120 Delta 348 200 Border 468 340 fruity 1650 1,060 Ibia 672 460 Itapagipe 96 0 Iturama 1,062 700 West lime tree 252 140 Pedrinopolis 96 60 partridges 450 280 Pirajuba 186 140 flatness 354 240 little silver 114 60 sacrament 864 460 Saint Juliana 390 280 St. Francis de Sales 54 0 tapira 42 0 Uberaba 9,072 6,040 Union of Mines 114 80 Verssimo 36 0 Total 21,384 13,620

Doses sent to URS Patos de Minas and division by municipalities County to do CoronaVac Arapuá 24 0 Brasilândia de Minas 432 300 Carmo do Paranaíba 210 0 Fortaleza Cruise 84 60 Head Guard 162 100 guimarania 234 140 João Pinheiro 1,356 800 Lagamar 192 120 Formosa Lagoon 432 280 Great Lagoon 246 160 morning 42 0 Minas ducks 4,212 2,560 President Olegário 504 320 Paranaíba River 384 220 Santa Rosa da Serra 90 60 São Gonçalo do Abaeté 204 140 Saint Gotthard 900 640 Serra do Salitre 318 200 shots 156 100 Varjão de Minas 210 140 ebb 168 0 Total 10,560 6,340

Doses sent to URS Ituiutaba and division by municipalities County to do CoronaVac golden waterfall 24 0 meadow green 150 0 canapolis 90 0 Capinópolis 120 0 ECU 84 0 Gurinhatan 42 0 Ipiaçu 30 0 Ituiutaba 2628 1660 Santa Vitória 474 320 Total 3,642 1980

Doses sent to Paracatu, which is at the URS in Unaí County to do CoronaVac Paracatu 2,472 1620

According to SES-MG, with the increase in the frequency of sending vaccines by the Ministry of Health, the State needed to adapt to it. Thus, the state government will carry out the distribution according to the following plan:

Shipments arriving on Friday, Saturday and Sunday: distribution from Monday and continuity in the following days;

distribution from Monday and continuity in the following days; Shipments arriving on Monday and Tuesday: distribution from Wednesday and continuity in the following days;

distribution from Wednesday and continuity in the following days; Shipments arriving on Wednesday, Thursday: distribution from Friday and continuity in the following days.

Also according to the State Department of Health, the logistics of sending vaccines depends on planning with the 14 macro-regions, and alignment between the SES-MG and security forces, the 28 Regional Health Units and others involved, to carry out the delivery to the 853 municipalities without compromising the safety of immunization agents.

Vaccine shipments already delivered to MG

Until the day august 18th, Minas Gerais received 45 batches of Covid-19 vaccines sent by the Ministry of Health. However, SES-MG clarified to the G1 that the second and third shipments – as well as the 23rd and 24th, the 35th and 36th, 37th and 38th, the 39th and 40th, the 44th and 45th and the 46th and 47th – were sent together to the 28 URS, and the 17th, with doses from Pfizer, it stayed in Belo Horizonte, which explains why the municipalities received 39 shipments and not 47.

January 18: 577,480 doses of CoronaVac

January 24: 190,500 doses of AstraZeneca

January 25: 87,600 doses of CoronaVac

February 7: 315,600 doses of CoronaVac

February 24: 357,400 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

March 2: 285,200 doses of CoronaVac

March 9: More than 300,000 doses of CoronaVac

March 17: 509,800 doses of CoronaVac

March 20: 542,550 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

March 26: 475,600 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

April 1: 1,016,650 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

April 8: 478,150 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

April 16: 701,200 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

April 23: 316.75 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

April 29: 589,800 doses of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca

May 1st: 30,400 doses of CoronaVac

May 3: 676,250 doses of AstraZeneca and 50,310 doses of Pfizer

May 10: 396,500 doses of AstraZeneca, 100,200 doses of CoronaVac, and 112,320 doses of Pfizer

May 13 and 14: 101,600 doses of CoronaVace 422,750 doses of AstraZeneca (day 13) and 207,800 doses of CoronaVac (day 14)

May 18: 435,500 doses of AstraZeneca, 8,200 doses of CoronaVac and 64,350 doses of Pfizer

May 26: 561,750 doses of AstraZeneca and 60,840 doses of Pfizer

June 2nd and 3rd: 561,750 doses from AstraZeneca and 60,840 doses from Pfizer

June 8: 237,510 doses from Pfizer

June 9: 362,750 doses of AstraZeneca

June 18: 235,170 doses from Pfizer and 273,000 doses from CoronaVac

June 21: 862,000 doses of AstraZeneca

June 24: 346,800 doses of CoronaVac, 281,970 doses of Pfizer and 149,550 doses of Janssen

June 30: 624,500 doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Minas, on July 1st, a further 112,320 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and, on July 3rd, a further 342,300 doses of Janssen, 304,750 doses of AstraZeneca and 219,960 doses of Pfizer

July 9: 271,440 doses from Pfizer and 79,600 doses from CoronaVac

July 15: 379,750 doses of AstraZeneca

July 19: 171,400 doses of CoronaVac and, on July 20, 550,050 doses of AstraZeneca and 120,510 doses of Pfizer

July 27: 330,600 doses from CoronaVac, 209,430 from Pfizer and 103,260 from AstraZeneca. On the 28th, another 234,750 doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Minas

July 30: 351,000 from Pfizer and 290,200 from CoronaVac

August 4: 118,400 from CoronaVac and 221,130 from Pfizer

August 6: 784,130 doses of vaccine arrive in the state, with 349,830 from Pfizer, 425,650 from AstraZeneca and 8,650 from Janssen

August 7th: 437,210 doses arrive in Minas, being 141,200 from Coronavac and 296,010 from Pfizer

August 13: 420,110 doses arrive in the state, with 266,760 doses from Pfizer, 104,250 from Astrazeneca and 257,480 from CoronaVac

August 18: 947,810 arrive in Minas, 453,960 doses from Pfizer, 301,250 from Astrazeneca and 192,600 from CoronaVac

August 20: 825,190 doses of CoronaVac and Pfizer

August 22: 205,600 doses of CoronaVac, 214,110 doses of Pfizer and 367,250 doses of AstraZeneca

Aug 26: 714,230 doses of CoronaVac and Pfizer;

August 30: 282,040 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines;

September 1: 425,360 doses of Pfizer, Coronavac and Astrazeneca vaccines;

September 3: 284,592 doses from Pfizer on September 3 and 429,800 doses from CoronaVac and 176,172 doses from Pfizer on September 4;

48th shipment + 49th shipment (accounted for by the municipalities as the 40th shipment): 276,053 doses of Pfizer on September 7th and 129,252 doses of Pfizer and 222,640 doses of CoronaVac on September 9th;

276,053 doses of Pfizer on September 7th and 129,252 doses of Pfizer and 222,640 doses of CoronaVac on September 9th; Total: 24,071,681 doses.