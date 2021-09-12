CRB vs Goiás live: see lineups and where to watch the Brasileirão Série B match

Top Stories What are the best plants to use in the bathroom? See 7 tips

Live Football from this Saturday (11) brings to the field the duel between the teams of CRB and Goiás, by the 23rd round of the brazilian. Thus, the starting stage will be the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió. Finally, the start is scheduled for the 9:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Live Football: CRB is the runner-up in Serie B

For starters, Galo da Pajuçara arrives for this game at its best moment throughout the season in the second division. Thus, CRB currently occupies the second place in the classification table of Série B do Brasileirão; adding 40 points in 22 games. In addition, Alvirubro Alagoas is unbeaten at home: 5 wins and 5 draws playing in Maceió this second season.

Live football: Goiás continues with a place in the G4

On the other hand; Esmeraldino also arrives with morale in this round of Serie B. Thus, Goiás follows closely their opponent; and currently ranks third in the competition. In addition, the emerald team hasn’t lost for eight rounds; and, away from home, has only been beaten twice this season. However, Marcelo Cabo’s Goiás only managed to draw at home with Cruzeiro de Luxemburgo in the previous round of Serie B.

Broadcast: Where to watch CRB vs Goiás live and online on TV

Thus, the exhibition of football live this Saturday (11/09) with the duel between CRB and Goiás will be by SportTV and Premiere. Therefore; fans will be able to follow all live bids from their devices. That is, mobile devices; desktops and smartTVs.

Factsheet: CRB x Goiás live and online

Phase/Tournament: 23rd round – Brasileirão Série B

Date: 11/09/2021

Hour: 9:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: King Pelé Stadium, Maceió / AL

Arbitration: Salim Fende Chavez / SP

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

Probable escalations

CRB: Diogo Silva; Reginaldo, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romão; Claudinei, Jean Patrick, Renan Bressan, Emerson Negueba and Jajá; and Júnior Brandão.

Technician: Alan Aal

GOIÁS: Thaddaeus; Apodi, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Hugo; Rezende, Caio Vinícius and Elvis; Diego, Nicolas and Alef Manga.

Technician: Marcelo Cabo

