Cris Dias and Caio Paduan venture into Brazil in motorhome | Tourism

Reproduction/Instagram Cris Viana and Caio Paduan are always on the road and know Brazil by motorhome

Journalist and presenter Cris Dias and actor Caio Paduan left “ordinary” life to spend their lives traveling around Brazil in a motorhome. They are accompanied by their 12-year-old son, Gabriel, who takes classes online. To live this experience, the two tell that they sold everything to be able to buy the motorhome and drive around.

Chris told Caras magazine about the process of deciding to buy a motorhome and letting go of some factors to live that dream. “I donated and sold everything I had because I don’t need that much, but I know that a lot of people need that much that I have,” he said.

“Today happiness, for me, has to do with less. Less consumption, less stuff, less running, less material attachment. Less is more. More time, more quality of life, more contact with nature, something that I found to be essential for me,” he added.

This is not to say that other points in their lives have stopped. The two still continue with their jobs and only stop traveling when they have to fulfill professional commitments.

Caio stated that among the benefits of traveling Brazil by motorhome are the contact with nature and the advantage of meeting people and collecting friends all over the country. “The world is now our backyard.”