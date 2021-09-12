Cristiano Ronaldo says what Manchester United needs ‘if it wants to win Premier League and Champions League’

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for the Manchester United this Saturday with two goals and a great victory over the Newcastle for the Premier League, which has LIVE broadcast of all its matches by ESPN on Star+. After the duel, the star responded about raising cups with the Old Trafford team.

“The team needs to be mature if it wants to win the Premier League and the Champions League,” said the Portuguese to English television Sky Sports.

“We have a fantastic team, young and with a fantastic coach”, celebrated CR7. “We are on a good path, we need to win the games, gain confidence, build the team and I’m here to help”, he continued.

“Everyone has to do their job”, summarized Cristiano.

After Saturday’s 4-1 triumph, Manchester United turned their attention to the Champions League. Next Tuesday, the English team will debut in the continental competition against Young Boys, from Switzerland, away from home.

The following Sunday, he returns to play for the Premier League, against the West Ham, at 10 am (GMT).