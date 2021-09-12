Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United debut has players grouping and feminist protests | english football

On social networks, several Manchester United teammates did not hide their satisfaction for being part of this moment in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career. Lingard, for example, posted an old photo of him with Cristiano Ronaldo when he was just a child at the Red Devils base.

“Dream big, children,” wrote Lingard, who closed the rout over Newcastle.

United fans yell ‘yes’ along with Cristiano Ronaldo, who reveals: “I was pretty nervous”

Goalkeeper De Gea wrote on social media an old cry of “Yes” from CR7.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire also paid homage to the Portuguese ace.

“He’s at home and feels great,” the defender wrote, with a photo of him hugging Cristiano Ronaldo illustrating the post.

Solskjaer surrenders to Ronaldo: “Relentless. He raised the team”

Feminist group protests with plane

But not everything was a party for Cristiano Ronaldo, who returns to the field for Manchester United next Tuesday, against Young Boys, in the opening of the group stage of the Champions League.

A plane flew over the stadium during the game with Newcastle with a banner that read: “Believe Kathryn Mayorga” (Believe Kathryn Mayorga, in Portuguese). The initiative was taken by the feminist group Level Up to recall Cristiano Ronaldo’s accusations of sexual abuse made by the American model in 2018.

“We flew a plane over Manchester United stadium and our message is simple: Believe in Kathryn Mayorga. Let’s say no to the culture of silence surrounding the football community’s abuse. Be supportive of Kathryn. It is not just solidarity with Kathryn, but with all victims of sexual violence. It’s about breaking the silence around abuse and telling the truth. Together, we can send a message to Ronaldo, football clubs and fans around the world that sexual abuse cannot be left off the field and survivors will not be ignored,” the group said in a statement.

Kathryn Mayorga, who met Ronaldo in 2009 during a party in Las Vegas, filed a criminal complaint, claiming she was a victim of rape. The court case was eventually closed, as the prosecutors found that not enough evidence was collected to indict the player.

