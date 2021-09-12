Cultura shows film about Good News Day fiasco

Where were you on September 11, 2001, at 9:46 am EDT, when a Boeing 767 crashed into the World Trade Center in New York? The memory of journalist Carina Martins is one of the most curious. She was in charge of the iG news portal homepage and was not authorized by her boss to report the plane crashing into the building.

On that September 11th, iG was promoting the Good News Day, an initiative designed over a month with the purpose of disclosing only positive information on the portal’s cover. Only after the explosion of the second plane, at 10:03 am, was the bad news of September 11th highlighted on the homepage.

Nearly turning 20 years old, this experience led to the production of a short film. With the title, naturally, of “O Dia da Boa Notícia”, it will be shown this Saturday, at 10:45 pm, on TV Cultura. Directed by Lucas Zacarias and João Paulo Vicente, it tries to explain what was behind the initiative (a marketing action), describes the chronology of the journalistic disaster and discusses the concept of good news.

Director of journalism at iG at the time and currently in the same position at TV Cultura, Leão Serva says that the date (September 11) was chosen a month earlier, on August 11, when he accepted the mission to expose exclusively positive content on the homepage . It was the time he needed to get reporters to find out and report on good news.

“Of course, this has much more to do with advertising than journalism”, points out editor Mariana Castro in the film. “Journalists were not satisfied. You can’t fight the facts.”

The first sign of trouble occurred at the end of the night of September 10, when news of the assassination of the mayor of Campinas, Toninho do PT, arrived. When consulted, Serva ordered the news to be hidden at the bottom of the homepage from 12 am on the 11th.

Carina Martins entered at 7 am on the 11th. At 9:46 am, the nightmare began. “The apocalypse was happening and the homepage with the Good News Day”, he recalls. The publisher called Serva. The journalist says he was driving and assumed it was a small plane. Therefore, it determined that the iG did not report the explosion in its window.

When the second plane crashed into the WTC, Carina called Serva again. And he said: “I’ll make the headline (main news). When you get here, fire me. There is no chance of maintaining this farce.” Twenty years later, in the film, the boss celebrates the publisher’s insubordination. “A prized insubordination,” he says.

An editorial explained the failure of the initiative: “We tried, but bad news prevailed. Good News Day enough.”

But that doesn’t mean that journalism shouldn’t look for good news and report it. “News that bring inspiration is good news”, says Francisco Itacarambi. “It is important to publicize the good initiatives, which can transform reality”, agrees Mariana Castro. “I advocate that journalism pay more attention to good news, but I would never do it again,” concludes Serva.

Watch the trailer: