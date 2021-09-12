Daruvala wins Formula 2 race 2 in Italy. Brazilians stay at zero

Jehan Daruvala gave no one a chance in Monza (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Jehan Daruvala was the big name of the Formula 2 race 2 in Italy, held this Saturday (11) in Monza. The 22-year-old Indian, a member of the Red Bull program, started in second in the Carlin car, overcame David Beckmann in the first few meters and was not overtaken. It was the pilot’s second victory in the category.

Trident’s Bent Viscaal finished second after passing Beckmann in the final laps. The podium was completed by Prema’s Robert Shwartzman, who also left the German behind, as did Liam Lawson. Beckman ultimately finished fifth, followed by Jüri Vips and Oscar Piastri. Guanyu Zhou was eighth, Ralph Boschung finished ninth and Théo Pourchaire, winner of race 1 at Monza, tenth.

Brazilians continue to live a difficult weekend. Guilherme Samaia abandoned the race early on with car problems. Enzo Fittipaldi was best placed in 16th, one position ahead of Felipe Drugovich.

With this Saturday’s results, Piastri maintained the championship lead. The Australian now has 122 points, against 116 for his biggest title contender, Zhou. Shwartzman has 105 goals, while Vips overcame Dan Ticktum and accumulates 90 points, 1 more than the Frenchman. Théo Pourchaire is sixth and has 82 points, against 72 for Liam Lawson and 71 for Jehan Daruvala. Felipe Drugovich remains on 59 points, but has dropped to ninth in the championship, and Richard Verschoor closes the top ten list.

Formula 2 ends its triple round in Monza this Sunday morning. With Oscar Piastri on pole, the race is scheduled to start at 5:30 am (Brasilia, GMT-3), with live broadcasting via the subscription channel BandSports and the F1 TV Pro streaming service.

With the grid reversed from the top ten in race 1 at Monza, David Beckmann started ahead in the Campos car, while the morning’s winner, Théo Pourchaire, started in tenth. On the other hand, the Brazilians started from the back of the grid after abandoning the first race of the day in Italy: Guilherme Samaia in 19th, Felipe Drugovich in 20th and Enzo Fittipaldi in 21st.

Jehan Daruvala, who started in second, took the lead shortly after the start. Following the lap, as he was riding the chicane of the Variante della Roggia, Christian Lundgaard, one of the standouts of race 1, was touched and fell to the end of the grid. Soon after, Enzo Fittipaldi escaped, went to the gravel pit and was even further behind in the race.

Pourchaire already shone in the afternoon race and appeared in seventh place after making a big pass over Piastri. Until the virtual safety-car was triggered by the race direction because of an incident with Jake Hughes, touched by his own HWA teammate, Alessio Deledda.

During the yellow flag period, Samaia, who was already at the end of the pack, retired with car problems.

The race was resumed without changes in the first positions. Daruvala led, closely followed by David Beckmann and Bent Viscaal, who appeared in third. Robert Shwartzman was fourth and led a platoon of cars, the Russian from Prema having a clearly lower pace than the others.

In the opening of lap 13, Beckmann and Viscaal almost touched in the chicane of turn 1 in a battle for second place. Shwartzman followed a little further back and was followed by Liam Lawson, Juri Vips, Pourchaire, Piastri, Guanyu Zhou and Ralph Boschung. The best Brazilian in the race was Enzo Fittipaldi, in 17th.

In great form, Piastri changed Pourchaire on lap 14, made the overtake and took seventh place. It was then the French who showed a worse rhythm. The ART Grand Prix pilot was pressured by Zhou, who was escorted by Boschung. Up ahead, Daruvala remained leader without further opposition.

As much as he was pressured, Pourchaire made a mistake in the chicane of turn 1, wore out his tires even more and lost eighth place to Zhou. On lap 18, Boschung took no notice and, in the same place, overtook the Frenchman to take ninth place. The young driver, practically without tires, became an easy prey for the competitors who came further back.

Also wrong, at the same point, was Beckmann. On lap 19, the German missed the braking point at the chicane of turn 1, went straight on and was subsequently overtaken by Bent Viscaal, who took second place. To make matters worse, Beckmann was also passed by Shwartzman and Liam Lawson, dropping from second to fifth in a few minutes.

After 21 laps, Daruvala confirmed a dominant journey to take his second win in Formula 2, with Bent Viscaal in second and Robert Shwartzman on the last step of the podium at Monza.