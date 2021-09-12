David Luiz signs with Flamengo and is the third reinforcement of the Renato Gaúcho era | Flamengo

After a long relationship and many requests from the fans, David Luiz is officially a Flamengo player. This Saturday, at a hotel in São Paulo, Rubro-Negro signed the 34-year-old defender. After 14 years in Europe and 23 titles won, he signed a contract valid until the end of 2022. Only the announcement remains, scheduled to take place this Saturday.

Pablo Marí and David Luiz formed Arsenal's defense

David Luiz is the third reinforcement since the arrival of Renato Gaúcho. Before him came midfielder Andreas Pereira and striker Kenedy, who were also in the Premier League. The trend is for the presentation to be on Monday.

Businessman Julio Taran was the one who was ahead of the negotiation and was an important part in the process of convincing the defender to make a deal with Flamengo. David Luiz, 34 years old, received polls from other clubs, such as Benfica.

The chances of David Luiz being a player for Flamengo increased after the closing of the registrations for the group stage of the Champions League. Many rubro-negro fans mobilized on social networks to ask for the hiring of the defender.

Earlier this week, the name of David Luiz was the subject of Flamengo’s administrative council meetings. With the internal “yes”, a financial ceiling was stipulated so that next season’s budget is not affected.

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel took flight at Santos Dumont in the late afternoon of Tuesday and landed in São Paulo to speed up the negotiation, which had a happy ending for Flamengo this Friday.

David Luiz left Brazil at a young age, in 2007, when he moved from Vitória to Benfica. In Portugal, it arrived without much hype, but it didn’t take long to fall in the favor of the red fans. He became Benfica’s idol and was sold to Chelsea in 2011. He also played for PSG, again Chelsea and Arsenal, for which he played for the last two seasons.