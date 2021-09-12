DF and states sue Petrobras for ‘misleading advertising’ – News

Attorneys from 13 federative units in the country have filed a public civil action before the Federal Court of the Federal District for an advertisement by Petrobras to be taken off the air for deceiving consumers about the composition of the price of gasoline. “Everything that exceeds R$ 2 in the price of gasoline is not Petrobras’ responsibility”, says Petrobras in the campaign.

Representatives from Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pará, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul and Sergipe sign the public civil action that points out that the state company “promotes serious distortions in information passed on”.

The Petrobras website displays, in large letters, on its main page until the afternoon of this Saturday (11), a link which says “know our fuel sales prices” which, for the plaintiffs, leads consumers to believe that a liter of gasoline costs only R$ 2. According to the action, the advertisement would lead the public to believe that it belongs to the states the blame for the high price of fuel at the pumps of service stations across the country.

The action points out that the liter of gasoline that reaches the final consumer is also composed of anhydrous ethanol. For each liter of gasoline produced in refineries, it is necessary to add 27% of anhydrous ethanol – that is, without water – so that the gasoline can be distributed and used in vehicles.

The states point out that Petrobras’ advertising emphasizes “exclusively aspects that generate the false understanding that the entire process of increasing the value of fuels would result from facts outside the State’s actions, from the addition of ethanol to the fuel sold by the service stations, as well as from the incidence of federal taxes”. In the text and images conveyed by Petrobras, only the liter of gasoline is taken into account, not to mention the anhydrous ethanol that needs to be included in the fuel still in production.

“By separating Petrobras’ realization value from the cost of Anhydrous Ethanol, which is added at the rate of 27% to each liter of the mixture, it makes the consumer believe that the final value of the product is R$ 2.00 and that the rest of the price, until reaching the final value, is due to taxes, especially due to the disproportionate emphasis given to the form of ICMS incidence”, point out the 12 states and the DF.

The document filed in court points out that the publicity piece produced by Petrobras has the potential to lead to the wrong conclusion that “the exercise of the power-duty to tax”, especially in relation to the tax on transactions related to the circulation of goods and the provision of services of interstate, intercity and communication transport (ICMS), “would be the main responsible for the price that has been charged for fuels”

“The price of Anhydrous Ethanol is inseparable from the value of a liter of fuel, as the liter is composed of 730 mL of gasoline and 270 mL of Anhydrous Ethanol, and it is misleading to omit the total value of the product,” they add.

“By providing partial information, omitting relevant data about the characteristics, qualities and properties of the products, the company induces the consumer to think that the value of “gasoline” is lower than it actually is, creating the impression that the share of taxes is very higher than the value of the product itself, that is, it induces the consumer to the erroneous impression that a liter of “gasoline” could cost only BRL 2.00 while they are charged BRL 6.00 or more”, they point out.

In addition to requesting the immediate removal of the advertisement from the air on the Petrobras website and on social networks, under penalty of a fine to be fixed by the Court, the prosecutors also ask for the production of another piece that adequately enlightens consumers and the payment of compensation for damages collective morality and fees for loss of suit and other legal consequences.

See the full prosecutors’ request:

Bolsonaro’s lawsuit in the STF

On the 3rd, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), filed a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality by Omission (ADO) against the National Congress. The request is processed at the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and is also signed by the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco Leal. The president accuses the Legislative power of failing to unify the ICMS charge on fuels. ADO 68 will be reported by Minister Rosa Weber.

What Bolsonaro wants is that the STF determines to the deputies and senators to enact, in 120 days, a law that standardizes the collection of ICMS on fuels in Brazil. Even if a law on the subject is not enacted, the president asks the STF to establish “an interpretation pursuant to the Constitution to article 4 of Constitutional Amendment No. 33/2001” to determine the “uniformity of ICMS-fuel rates (155, § 4, item IV, subitem “a”, of the Constitution), thus repairing the constitutional damages”, says the petition.

In the lawsuit, Bolsonaro also claims that the request aims to avoid “predatory federative behavior, known as fiscal war”, which can present “risk to the federative pact”. He also says that the urgency is given “as a result of the relevance of the matter and its significant impact on the economy and on the daily lives of citizens.”

The action is a direct offensive against state and DF governors. Last Thursday (2), during a live broadcast on social networks, Bolsonaro had said that they disrespect the Constitution of the Republic by charging ICMS proportionally. According to him, it is necessary to establish a fixed nominal value. Prior to that, the president had challenged governors to zero the tax rate.

The tax became a strategy to try to hold the states and the Federal District responsible for the price of fuel at the gas station. “The federal tax is BRL 0.74, but at the end of the line it reaches almost BRL 7. Then there’s the freight, the profit margin of the stations and the great mystery that is the ICMS, a percentage that the governors charge in above the final price of the pump. And not at the origin”, he said.

“The same thing I have been talking about about cooking gas. Rounding up, a canister costs R$50. At the end of the line, it’s reaching R$130. I’ll zero federal taxes for cooking gas. What weighs there? ICMS, which is state tax, freight, and the end-of-line profit margin. I talked to a governor and made a proposal to see if it is possible to reset the ICMS. Every time there is a waiver of revenue, you have to present an alternative source. As I did in PIS/Cofins in cooking gas. If he succeeds, we’re going to get into another fight, proposing direct sales,” he said.

Bolsonaro also stated that he has been targeted by “a few governors” for the price of gas. “It’s expensive. But don’t criticize me. I will zero the cooking gas tax. And you, governor, are charging ICMS. Exactly who uses the canister is the poorest. Are we going to reset the ICMS? The parliament will support us, for sure”, he affirmed.

See how much is the tax rate in the states and DF:

When I said that I would send the National Congress a bill for the state ICMS to be levied on fuels in refineries and not pumps, earlier this year, the National Committee of State and Federal District Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) said, through a note, to say that the increase in fuel prices has no relation to the tax policy of the states, but “they are the result of the change in the price management policy by Petrobras, which provides for adjustments based on market parity international, passing on to fuel prices all the instability of the sector’s external scenario and of the international financial markets”.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), criticized the president’s pressure on the states to reduce the fuel tax. He raised the bar by saying that it is “unreasonable, sensible and logical” Bolsonaro to want states to abruptly reduce the ICMS, while the federal government imposes greater expenses on governors.

Leite, who manages a way out of the state’s decades-long fiscal crisis, complained about the 12.8% increase in the teaching floor against a backdrop of 1% growth and 4% inflation. The PSDB governor called for a “responsible” debate. Leite said that the 12.8% increase in the teaching floor, which is defined by the federal government, increased the state government’s expenses by R$ 350 million.

“The way this debate is being carried out by the press and statements on social networks is not a format for those who want to resolve the issue. If we want to resolve the issue, let us sit down and talk to effectively resolve it,” he said.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), had criticized the federal government’s intention to intervene in the ICMS — which is the responsibility of the States — which is levied on fuels. According to Doria, “it is not appropriate for the President of the Republic to want to make the fiscal balance of the Brazilian States vulnerable, transferring, in any aspect, the responsibility for the elimination or reduction of ICMS on fuel to the States”.

The governor also said that President Jair Bolsonaro has mechanisms both at the federal level and at the state-owned Petrobras to establish “the understanding he deems convenient” to reduce fuel prices, without any penalty for the federative units.

According to the governor, “most of the diesel price, 47%, is determined by Petrobras. ICMS is responsible for a small slice of the final price of the product, in the case of São Paulo, 13.3%”.

“In 2020, Petrobras promoted 32 diesel adjustments. The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel (ANP) revealed that the average price of diesel rose seven consecutive weeks at gas stations in Brazil,” said Doria, during a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the São Paulo government.

Constitutionalist lawyer João Pedro Mello believes that the STF will no longer impose a “restriction on federalism” and will not judge the action.

“In Brazil, unlike countries like the United States, a large part of state revenues comes from transfers from the Union. This makes the states and the DF very financially dependent on the Union and weakens our federalism. Therefore, within the tax collection space that the states have — which includes the ICMS — it is legitimate for them to create strategies to dispute investments with other states. a very important role for Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) The Supreme Court’s jurisprudence on federalism has been very centralizing in other points and there is already an inconvenience in relation to this, even in the court itself. Therefore, I don’t think the court will impose this restriction on federalism in Brazil”, he analyses.