dies actor of Carinha de Anjo; friends regret

Actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, who participated in the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, by SBT, was found dead in the apartment where he lived, in São Paulo. According to friends, the case is being investigated by the police.

Her friend Marilice Cosenza said she gave a statement to the police. She told, on social networks, that she had tried to talk to Araújo on her cell phone a few days ago. Yesterday, she said, her friend’s phone was turned off.

“I talked to friends, who went to his apartment to find out about the news. With the police and a key chain, they found him dead in bed, it seemed like three days ago,” Marilice said on Facebook.

I spoke to him on Sunday and was one of the last. All sad and unbelievable. As soon as I have more information, including the wake, I’ll let you know. Let us pray for him, let us remember his joy and celebrate his art as he brilliantly did…

Daughter of singer Zezé Di Camargo, actress Camilla Camargo also lamented the death of the actor and friend. The two acted together in “Carinha de Anjo”: “I can’t believe it, I can’t, I don’t want to believe it. I met you when I was 9 years old and since then they were divided stages, stories, hugs, affection, which are eternalized”.

It hurts Lu, it hurts a lot. Heaven will have one of the most talented artists to brighten up there and we’ll miss you here. See you soon.

Luiz Carlos Araújo was well known in the artistic world, having starred in musicals such as “Lisbela eo Prisioneiro”, “O Primo Basílio” and “Girl Girl”. The journalist and press advisor Roberto Rodrigues knew the actor since the beginning of his career. In an interview with UOL, Rodrigues says he was told yesterday about his friend’s death.

“Yesterday I was at Alcione’s concert at Tom Brasil, when they sent me the message. I immediately left and went to find out about what happened. At first I even thought it was fake news, but unfortunately it wasn’t,” said the advisor. For him, Araújo was a “phenomenal” actor, in his words.

I met Luiz Araújo at the theater, a phenomenal actor: he sang, danced and acted, owner of extraordinary humor and kindness. We worked together on ‘Girl Girl’ (by Wolf Maya) when I advised the opening of the Nair Bello Theater and we became friends. Unbelievable to hear of his passing. During the most critical phase of the pandemic, he went to hospitals to sing for the sick. It was brilliant. Will be missed!.

Camilla Camargo left a tribute to Araújo on Instagram