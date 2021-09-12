director announces end of filming

After many stoppages, caused by COVID-19 and some accidents, the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 finally came to an end. The news was revealed by the director Christopher McQuarrie, who shared a thank you message to the feature’s team on social networks.

According to the filmmaker, working on the seventh chapter of the franchise starring Tom Cruise “it should be impossible” even in favorable situations – see below:

“All you need is good people. To our indomitable, unstoppable and relentless cast and crew: even in the best of circumstances, this should be impossible. Even after seeing it, we can’t believe what you’ve achieved. Words can never express our gratitude and admiration – not just to you, but to your loved ones. you are the best in the world”

In addition to Cruise, Mission Impossible 7 will count on the returns of Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby, While Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) have also been announced as new to the cast.

the debut of Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to May 26, 2022 in Brazil. The eighth feature is scheduled for release July 6, 2023.

