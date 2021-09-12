Distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be normalized as of Monday (13), says Fiocruz – Country

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) plans to resume delivery of vaccines from Oxford/AstraZeneca from next week. The number of doses available will be released on Monday (13).

The distribution of this immunizing agent had been halted due to the delay of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) – used in the production of immunizing agents against Covid-19.

The monthly batches of raw material for August only arrived in the last 25 and 30 days, but the manufacturing process and quality control of the doses takes about three weeks.

On the last 2nd, the institution had already informed that the next shipments would be distributed between the 13th and 17th of September. The last delivery took place on August 27, when 3.5 million vaccines were released.

Friocruz has already delivered more than 91 million doses to the Ministry of Health

Since the beginning of the year, Fiocruz has already made available 91.9 million of doses to the Ministry of Health (MS), being 87.9 million produced at the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos) and 4 million imported ready-made from India.

The number of doses produced in Brazil, however, should exceed 100 million next week, with vaccines already delivered and those still in production and quality control.

The forecast was presented at the National Immunization Journey by the manager of the covid-19 vaccine implementation project in Bio-Manguinhos, Fábio Henrique Gonçalez.

He also detailed the advances in the production of the national IFA and released the projection that it will be possible to produce this year 14 million doses totally manufactured in Brazil. Of these, 6 million can be delivered to the PNI.