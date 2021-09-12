Djokovic-Medvedev: US Open final has number 1 against 2 and search for achievements | sneakers

In a repeat of the Australian Open final, Novak Djokovic, from Serbia, will face Daniil Medvedev, from Russia, in the big men’s singles decision at the US Open 2021. Number 1 against number 2 in the world. The match will be held at 17:00 this Sunday, at Arthur Ashe – the main court of the Flushing Meadows complex, in New York. SporTV 3 will broadcast from 4:30 pm and the ge will also accompany the final.

For the world number 1, a win separates him from the record for Grand Slam titles. Djokovic shares the leadership in statistics with two other tennis players who have dominated the last 15 years of tennis, Swiss Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who did not compete in the current edition of the US Open.

the kings of the grand slams Tennis player Titles Australian Open Roland Garros Wimbledon US Open Novak Djokovic (SER) 20 9* two 6 3 Roger Federer (SUI) 20 6 1 8* 5 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 20 1 13** two 4

More than that: Djokovic could become the first tennis player since 1969 to win all four Grand Slam tournaments, the main ones of the season, in the same year. The Serb was champion this year at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Only five men and women have achieved the feat so far in the singles bracket. Three of them achieved the feat before the professionalization of tennis: Americans Don Budge (1938) and Maureen Connolly (1953) and Australian Rod Laver (1962). In the professional era, Laver repeated the Grand Slam in 1969. The also Australian Margaret Court – record holder of Grand Slam titles (24) among tennis players in singles – in 1970 and the German Steffi Graf in 1988 completed the list.

the queens of the grand slams Tennis player Grand Slam Titles Australian Open Roland Garros Wimbledon US Open Margaret Court (AUS) 24 11 5 3 5 Serena Williams (USA) 23 7 3 7 6 Steffi Graff (ALE) 22 4 6 7 5

Graf is the only man and woman in history to achieve the Golden Slam – in addition to winning all four Grand Slams in 1988, she was gold at the Seoul 1988 Olympics. Tokyo, losing to German Alexander Zverev, whom he defeated, now, in the semifinals of the US Open.

Djokovic reaches the 122nd career singles final and 31st Grand Slam decision, tying with Federer as the greatest finalists in history between the main tennis tournaments.

Medvedev: 2019 final defeat by Nadal

The last time a Russian won the Slam was in 2000, when Marat Safin defeated Pete Sampras in straight sets (6/4, 6/3 and 6/3). After Safin’s triumph, the 2020 ATP Finals champion was the only athlete in the country to reach the competition stage.

In the 2019 season, Medvedev became the second Russian tennis player to advance to the US Grand Slam final. However, at the time, Rafael Nadal surpassed the current #2 of the ATP and became four-time Major Champion. This time, more experienced and with a superior level of tennis, the second favorite for the title has more chances to lift the cup.

The hindsight, however, does not favor seed number two. Of the eight meetings with Djokovic, Medvedev left the court with three wins, against five for the Serbian. In Grand Slam tournaments, the 2019 US Open runner-up has never beaten Nole, who can beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in GS numbers – each of whom adds up to 20 titles.

DJOKOVIC X MEDVEDEV RETROSPECT

2021 – Australian Open (final): Novak Djokovic 3 x 0 Daniel Medvedev

2020 – ATP Finals (group stage): Daniel Medvedev 2 x 0 Novak Djokovic

2020 – ATP Cup (semi-final): Novak Djokovic 2 x 1 Daniel Medvedev

2019 – Cincinnati Masters (semi-final): Daniel Medvedev 2 x 1 Novak Djokovic

2019 – Monte Carlo Masters (quarter finals): Daniel Medvedev 2 x 1 Novak Djokovic

2019 – Australian Open (round of 16): Novak Djokovic 3 x 1 Daniel Medvedev

2017 – Eastbourne ATP (semi-final): Novak Djokovic 2 x 0 Daniel Medvedev

2017 – Serbia x Russia (group stage): Novak Djokovic (WO) x Daniel Medvedev