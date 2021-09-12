Doctor Jairo · Is there any way for my penis to grow bigger?

“Doctor, I am 14 years old and I would like to know if there is any way for my penis to grow bigger? Gym, weight training, exercise, diet or something?”

No, at 14 years old, the boy is still in the development stage and the penis will possibly grow a little more naturally. Therefore, none of the options – diet, weight training, gym – is able to increase the size his.

Watch:

@jairobouer “ARE THERE ANY WAY MY P&N?$ TO GROW MORE?”🚨#j#airoanswers #d#query #tips #j#airobouer #c#uriosity ♬ original sound – jairobouer

Is it the right age for the penis to stop growing?

The penis can grow to different ages, depending on the person. When the individual starts to develop physically later, the penis grows until 17 or 18 years old. After this age group, there may be an increase, but it is very small and not significant.

For those boys who have started to develop very early, penis growth can also stop before, sometimes at 15 or 16 years of age.

Check out:

Can you trust other methods?

The answer to that question is: no! There are a number of methods that are sold and promise to enlarge the penis. Although, it is essential to be suspicious of any and all advertisements of this type.

For example, the so-called “penis extender”, a kind of support attached to a rubber band attached to a weight or attached to some part of the leg that pulls the penis down. In addition to the discomfort, the extender does not deliver the promised result.

Another example is the penile pump, a rubber ring that the man supports at the base of the penis with a pump that sucks air and, in theory, the penis; in theory, it would enlarge the organ. This increase, however, does not happen.

There are also medicines circulating on the market that promise to increase the time to ejaculation volume and penis size. As with the other methods, these also don’t work and shouldn’t be considered a serious proposition.

Finally, there are still surgeries that inject fat into the penis – removal of the belly or buttocks, for example – in an attempt to increase the size and thickness. However, fat is living tissue that can be reabsorbed. Thus, in addition to the risk of infection, the individual may have deformities.

See too: