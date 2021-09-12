EA and BioWare are not involved in Knights of the Old Republic Remake • Eurogamer.pt

Aspyr Media, which was recently acquired by Embracer Group, has worked with Lucasfilm over the years, and when the Texas studio announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for PlayStation 5 and PC, questions were raised about the involvement of EA and BioWare, responsible for the original version.

Geoff Keighley decided to try to solve this mystery and asked EA directly about his involvement in KOTOR Remake, but the answer he received was by no means direct, despite practically confirming that EA and BioWare are not working on this project.

Instead of a simple yes or no, EA preferred to say that it is proud of the collaboration with Lucasfilm and the games it has already developed, mentioning that they are creating more Star Wars games.

A long “we make Star Wars games too” instead of a straight no.

I asked Bioware (and EA) if they are involved in the STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC remake announced yesterday and just received this response. So I guess that’s the no? pic.twitter.com/mwa1FDdbjE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 10, 2021

BioWare was a little more enlightening and said they were excited about the game and eager to get their hands on it when it hits stores, also stating that they will be attentive to Aspyr’s work.

The KOTOR remake will be released on PS5 with Sony as the publisher, while the PC version will arrive from Aspyr herself.

We?re proud of the work we did on the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and genuinely cannot wait to play Aspyr?s Remake! As we continue our work on Star Wars: The Old Republic, we will watch with great interest. May the Force Be With You. — BioWare (@bioware) September 11, 2021